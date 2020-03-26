Residents of Nyakariba in Gisozi sector, Gasabo District, are engulfed in grief following a gruesome attempted suicide incidence on Thursday.

According to area residents, the incidence happened at about 1:00PM at Nyakariba, Musezero in Gisozi suburb of Kigali City.

It is reported that Jean Marie Vianney is said to have been under the influence of alcohol, He bought petrol, locked himself and a 5-year old child in the house and set it ablaze, burning it into ashes but both were rescued.

Gisozi sector Executive Secretary Musasangohe Providence confirmed the incidence to local vernacular online tabloid (Ukwezi) adding that Vianney has been entangled in a domestic wrangle with his wife in the past days that had led to a temporal separation.

“His wife had run away from him for the past three days. She had escaped violence subjected to her,” said the Executive Secretary.

On Wednesday, Vianney met his wife and pleaded with her saying he can’t stay alone in the house. The wife is said to have refused to return.

The couple had two children one aged 2-years and another aged 5-years. “Vianney requested the wife to at least let him take the five-year old child and she obliged,” the Sector leader was quoted by Ukwezi.

According to area residents, Vanney hours later had consumed alcohol and narcotics and attempted to take his life and that of his own child.

The child is currently recovering at CHUK hospital and Vianney is nursing serious wounds.