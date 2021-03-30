Mama Sarah Obama Burial Today

Mama Sarah Obama will be buried today (Tuesday) at her home in Kogelo.

Local press reported that she died on Monday 29, March aged 99 while undergoing treatment at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu.

Sheikh Musa Ismail Haji, Chairman of the Kisumu Muslim Association, said she will be buried according to Muslim religious customs tomorrow morning (March 30).

Mama Sarah, was a Muslim. “Mama has not died of Covid-19 related issues and we want to clarify that she has been sick for some time,” said Sheikh Musa.

Kenya’s Covid-19 containment measures from the Ministry of Health stipulate that the maximum number of people expected at a funeral is 50. The measures also require that the dead are buried within 72 hours.

It is however unclear how many will attend Mama Sarah’s funeral.

Explaining Burial For Muslims

Imam Muhammad Swalihu of Jamia Mosque and Ustadh Abatuli Suleiman, a director at the Barul Akram School and Madrassa in Kileleshwa, say men and women play separate roles.

Before one is buried, their stomach is emptied and their body cleaned.

Pieces of cloth are used to tie the head, legs and the rest of the body. Women’s bodies will have an extra middle piece. In total, a man’s body will be covered in three pieces of cloth while a woman uses five. Some parts of the body are usually covered in cotton wool.

Ustadh Suleiman said while the body is being prepared for the interment, at no point is it ever exposed.

In the funeral preparation and subsequent burial, women play less prominent roles. They can pray for the body, but only men carry it to the cemetery.

The only time women are allowed would be when there is completely no man in sight.

According to Ustadh Suleiman, women are encouraged to pray at home.

There are no coffins at a Muslim funeral.

Those at the funeral are not expected to cry, and if they do so, they should not lament.

According to Imam Swalihu, mourning starts after the funeral.

The costs are generally minimal, seeing as the bereaved are not expected to cook.

The majority of all that will be needed at the funeral is donated.

Attendants do not wear any special clothing as the funeral is relatively a cheap affair.