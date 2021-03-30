National
Mama Sarah Obama Burial Today
Mama Sarah Obama will be buried today (Tuesday) at her home in Kogelo.
Local press reported that she died on Monday 29, March aged 99 while undergoing treatment at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu.
Sheikh Musa Ismail Haji, Chairman of the Kisumu Muslim Association, said she will be buried according to Muslim religious customs tomorrow morning (March 30).
Mama Sarah, was a Muslim. “Mama has not died of Covid-19 related issues and we want to clarify that she has been sick for some time,” said Sheikh Musa.
Kenya’s Covid-19 containment measures from the Ministry of Health stipulate that the maximum number of people expected at a funeral is 50. The measures also require that the dead are buried within 72 hours.
It is however unclear how many will attend Mama Sarah’s funeral.
Explaining Burial For Muslims
Imam Muhammad Swalihu of Jamia Mosque and Ustadh Abatuli Suleiman, a director at the Barul Akram School and Madrassa in Kileleshwa, say men and women play separate roles.
Before one is buried, their stomach is emptied and their body cleaned.
Pieces of cloth are used to tie the head, legs and the rest of the body. Women’s bodies will have an extra middle piece. In total, a man’s body will be covered in three pieces of cloth while a woman uses five. Some parts of the body are usually covered in cotton wool.
Ustadh Suleiman said while the body is being prepared for the interment, at no point is it ever exposed.
In the funeral preparation and subsequent burial, women play less prominent roles. They can pray for the body, but only men carry it to the cemetery.
The only time women are allowed would be when there is completely no man in sight.
According to Ustadh Suleiman, women are encouraged to pray at home.
There are no coffins at a Muslim funeral.
Those at the funeral are not expected to cry, and if they do so, they should not lament.
According to Imam Swalihu, mourning starts after the funeral.
The costs are generally minimal, seeing as the bereaved are not expected to cook.
The majority of all that will be needed at the funeral is donated.
Attendants do not wear any special clothing as the funeral is relatively a cheap affair.
Canada Donates US$1M To Assist 135,000 Refugees In Rwanda
The United Nations World Food Programme today welcomed a contribution of CAD 1 million (US$ 794,000) from the Government and people of Canada to provide humanitarian food and nutrition assistance to 135,000 Congolese and Burundian refugees in camps in Rwanda.
This contribution comes at a critical time when WFP general food assistance for refugees has been reduced by a staggering 60 percent from March 2021 because of critical funding shortfalls.
“This generous contribution from the Government and people of Canada will help prevent an even deeper reduction in food assistance for refugees in the coming months,” said Edith Heines, WFP Rwanda Representative and Country Director.
WFP food assistance for refugees in Rwanda is provided as cash-based transfers. This enables women and men in camps to buy the food that best meets their family’s needs, maximizing their choice and dietary diversity. A 2018 WFP study found that providing cash also empowered refugee women, as they felt having cash assistance increased their sense of dignity and self-respect.
This contribution will allow WFP to maintain full rations of targeted nutrition support for 51,000 refugees identified as particularly vulnerable, such as children under the age of two, schoolchildren and pregnant and nursing mothers, as well as people living with HIV and tuberculosis patients under treatment.
Despite this generous contribution, WFP still requires an additional US$9.3 million to reinstate full rations for the rest of 2021. If additional funding is not received in the coming months, deeper ration reductions will be necessary.
Magufuli Given State Burial in Chato, Geita
Tanzania’s fallen leader John Pombe Magufuli is being laid to rest at the family burial ground at Chato in Geita Region.
Thousands of mourners arrived at the Magufuli Stadium as early as 6am for a requiem mass attended by between five and ten bishops.
After the stadium programme, the body was taken to the burial place which, according to Jenista Mhagama, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, can only accommodate a maximum of 600 people at the most.
Meanwhile, Geita Regional Commissioner Robert Gabriel has said the region was considering to turn Chato into a place where people from all corners of the world can learn various issues, including leadership, based on Dr Magufuli’s beliefs in bringing about people-centred development.
“Dr Magufuli wasn’t a fourth-rate leader; he was a respected leader across the world. We will organize ourselves to ensure nothing good about our hero goes missing,” he said.
“We will hanour his efforts to bring about development, revolution, hard working and everything he taught those who closely worked under his leadership.”
Tanzania’s Chief of Defence Forces General Venance Mabeyo has pledged allegiance to the new commander in chief President Samia Suluhu Hassan.
“We shall continue to protect you and will obey you,” said General Mabeyo.
For the first time, Tanzanians have seen family of the fallen president who had for all this time kept it secret and out of public know.
While reading the deceased’s biography, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, read out the names of the seven children adding that the President had 10 grand children.
Professor Kabudi identified the children as Suzan John Magufuli, Edna John Magufuli, Joseph John Magufuli, Jesca John Magufuli, Ruth John Magufuli, Jurgen John Magufuli, Jeremiah John Magufuli and Juliana John Magufuli who died while her father was a minister.
Former Spy Chief Under Mobutu Regime Dies In Morocco
Honoré N’Gbanda Nzambo Ko Atumba, the former head of Intelligence under the Mobutu Seseko Regime has passed away in Morocco, according to reliable sources.
The all powerful Nzambo Ko Atumba headed Zaire’s Agence Nationale de Renseignements (ANR) from 1985-1990- he is one of the few Mobutu era inner circle members who stayed until the last hours of Mobutian glory.
Born May 5, 1946 in Lisala (Equateur Province), Honoré N’Gbanda died Sunday at the age of 75 in Morocco, the same place where his president, Joseph Désiré Mobutu, died and buried.
It can be remembered that in 1982, Honoré N’Gbanda carried out a diplomatic mission in order to restore relations between Zaire and Israel, a few years after the decision taken by President Mobutu from the platform of the United Nations, which led to the closure of the Zaire embassy in Israel in 1973.
Thus, Honoré N’Gbanda would later be appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Zaire in Israel.
On his return to Kinshasa, he would assume the post of General Administrator of the National Documentation Agency (AND), which earned him the chairmanship of the CEPGL Country Security Commission, which included Zaire, Rwanda and Burundi.
He even proceed to the creation of coordination entities with the countries bordering Zaire, including in particular Sudan, Kenya, Uganda, Angola, Tanzania and Zambia, with a preventive or curative aim of conflicts in the region.
During the invasion of Zaire by Rwanda, Burundi and Uganda in 1996, Mobutu tasked the latter with leading negotiations with Presidents Yoweri Museveni and Paul Kagame in Kampala then, subsequently, in South Africa with Georges Moose and Suzanne Rice, US Under Secretaries of State, two officials in the Washington administration.
During the last tête-à-tête in 1997 between President Mobutu and Laurent-Désiré Kabila, mediated by Madiba (Nelson Mandela), Honoré N’Gbanda was also present and took part.
While in the Togolese capital, Honoré N’Gbanda learned of the fall of “Marshal” Mobutu.
Forced into exile, Honoré N’Gbanda took up residence in Europe, creating his own party, the Alliance of Patriots for the Refoundation of Congo (APARECO).
