Maldives Issues US$200M Sukuk Bond
The Maldives has successfully priced a US$200 million debut sovereign Sukuk as the country’s first issue. It will have a 5-year maturity at a 9.875% semi-annual coupon. The proceeds of the issuance will be used to settle tender offers for the government’s 2022 bonds.
The Senior Unsecured 144A/ Reg S Sukuk will be issued from the recently established Maldives Sukuk Issuance Limited’s US$1.0 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Programme.
The issue, rated B3 by Moody’s, will settle on 8 April 2021 and will be listed on the Euronext Dublin and Nasdaq Dubai.
The Sukuk follows an Ijara structure with a Murabaha component and will be supported by rental income from assets which are owned by the Government of the Republic of Maldives.
The Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners for the issuance were The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) (www.ICD-PS.org), Credit Suisse, Emirates NBD Capital and HSBC.
Commenting on the inaugural Sukuk issuance, Mr. Ibrahim Ameer, Finance Minister of Maldives, said “This debut issuance marks the beginning of Maldives in the International Islamic Finance markets and reaffirms our support to develop and to remain as an active player through the diversification of our existing debt portfolio. The programme paves way for the continuous engagement with the sukuk centric investors.”
ZIGAMA CSS Records Rwf13.7B Net Profit
Zigama Credit and Savings Society (ZIGAMA CSS) has announced a net profit of Rwf13.7 billion for the year 2020. It is an increase from Rwf11 billion recorded as net profit in 2019.
This was communicated during a General Assembly held today at the Defence Headquarters, Kimihurura.
The meeting was chaired by Honorable Minister of Defence, Maj Gen Albert Murasira, and attended by the Minister of Justice Johnston Busingye, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Jean Bosco Kazura; as well as service chiefs and heads of security organs; and a selected list of members.
During the meeting, Zigama CSS leadership headed by its chairman Board of Director Dr. James Ndahiro expressed optimism for its development despite the COVID-19 pandemic that affected the country’s financial status in general, thanks to the guidance of the President of the Republic and Commander-in-Chief of Rwanda Defence Force, Paul Kagame, who advised the Cooperative to invest in digitalisation and IT earlier on in 2005.
“All that we registered for the last year as interest was mainly due to the use of IT services. Members were quick to embrace the technology and this has helped to positively sustain the Bank. We recommend the guidance received from the Commander- in- Chief who emphasised that we should invest in digitalisation and IT systems, it was the best way to go and we realised that especially during the COVID-19 pandemic” said Dr James Ndahiro.
ZIGAMA CSS continues to expand the use of IT services such as Mobile money, Mobile application, ATM, USSD, SMS message to facilitate its members for different transactions.
ZIGAMA CSS is a financial cooperative with membership drawn mainly from Security Organs namely Rwanda Defence Force, Rwanda National Police, Rwanda Correctional Services, National Security Services, and Rwanda Investigation Bureau.
South Africa’s Cement Company Extends Rights Issue
South Africa’s biggest cement maker PPC Ltd., held off on a planned rights issue of about U$640 million following a sales boost and advancing talks on the disposal of its lime business.
The Johannesburg-based company negotiated with lenders to postpone a share sale for at least six months, Chief Executive Officer Roland Van Wijnen said by phone on Wednesday.
The group saw double-digit cement-revenue growth in its home market from the middle of last year, enabling it to meet interest payments, he said.
PPC will also gain additional clarity on its lime division, which could generate further proceeds, the CEO said.
The 128-year-old business was facing the prospect of financial distress during South Africa’s hard lockdown a year ago, but a rebound in demand in subsequent months has seen a reversal in fortunes.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has also identified privately funded infrastructure projects as key to South Africa’s economic revival, indicating market conditions could remain positive.
PPC shares rose 18% as of 3:06 p.m. in Johannesburg to 2.40 rand, close to 14-month highs.
120 year-old Imperial-Era Russian Grocery Store to Close
The Yeliseyevsky Food Emporium, famous for its grand interior and rich history, is due to close its doors on April 11 after 120 years of service, store representative Gleb Prostakov said in an interview with RT.
Once a bustling grocery store on Moscow’s main street, the store is now barely functioning as customers wander among half-empty shelves and nervous staff count what is left of its inventory.
“We don’t know anything,” said a woman working at the meat counter when asked about the store closing. Angela, 59, was loading her cart with discounted china plates and searching on the almost empty shelves for any worthwhile memorabilia to remember the store’s rich history.
“I want to have a souvenir to remember this store by. I’ve been coming here since I was very young,” she told media. The reasons for the closure are not clear.
The store building was owned by the city, which had a contract since 2005 with the supermarket chain Aliye Parusa to run the emporium.
In 2015, the city agreed to sell the building to the chain, but that contact has never been entered into the register and remains in limbo.
Meanwhile, in 2019 Aliye Parusa closed their stores, leaving just Yeliseyevsky on their books.
The pandemic, loss of tourist income and a unsustainable store “concept” are cited by analysts as possible causes of the bankruptcy.
The Yeliseyevsky store was opened in 1901 by the Yeliseyev merchant family, who made their fortune importing fruit and wine into imperial Russia.
The store quickly became one of the most popular stores in Moscow for its luxurious interiors, imported and homemade delicacies and rare wines.
Before the Yeliseyev merchants opened the landmark store, the large classical house belonged to Princess Zinaida Volkonskaya.
During the 19th century, her mansion served as a salon and the epicenter of Russian cultural life frequented by musicians, writers and poets including Alexander Pushkin.
The Yeliseyevsky Emporium was nationalized after the 1917 Revolution. After shedding its imperial glamour, it gained some Soviet chic as Gastronom #1 selling delicacies such as caviar, quail, smoked sturgeon and other otherwise unavailable products.
This is not the first scandal to rock Yeliseyevsky’s. In 1983 the store director, Yuri Sokolov, was sentenced to death for corruption.
The Yeliseyevsky family opened another store on Nevsky Prospekt in St. Petersburg, one of the finest examples of Russian art nouveau in the country.
It is owned by the wife of Kremlin-linked catering magnate Yevgeny Prigozhin. No information about the future of the Moscow store is available.
