Malawi’s Labour Minister Steals Covid-19 Funds

Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera has expelled the Minister of Labour Ken Kandodo (pictured above) from cabinet after an investigation discovered that he stole a total of Kwacha1.4million from the Ministry’s project account on Covid-19, to use as allowances on a strip to South Africa last year.

“I cannot have in my cabinet any individuals who either spend money budgeted for one thing on something else or do not ask tough questions to ensure that the money they are spending on something was budgeted for that purpose,” Chakwera said.

President Chakwera has insisted on pursuing thieving public officials implicated in the Kwacha 6.2billion investigative audit on Covid-19.

According to reliable reports from the capital Lilongwe, an audit into the funds showed that labour Commissioner Hlalerwayo Kelvin Nyangulu pocketed Kwacha 829170 while Kandodo got Kwacha 613587.47 in allowances while they accompanied the president on a trip to south Africa in October 2020.

The audit showed gross abuse. “As far as I am concerned, anyone who steals or wastes public funds is a traitor to our country,” the president said.

Kandodo, who once served as the country’s Finance Minister, conceded that he was “disappointed” for being dropped from cabinet.