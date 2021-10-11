National
Malawian Deputy Minister Of Defence, Delegation Visit Rwanda
The Deputy Minister of Defence, Hon. Jean Muonaowauza Sendeza acompanied by the Commander of Malawi Defence Forces Gen Vincent NUNDWE and a delegation from Malawi arrived yesterday, October 10, 2021 for a weeklong visit.
They held a bilateral defence meeting with Rwanda’s Minister of Defence, Major General Albert Murasira and Chief of Defence Staff, General Jean Bosco Kazura at the Rwanda Defence Force Headquarters, in Kimihurura, Kigali, this morning, October 11, 2021.
“We are here basically to cement our bilateral relations especially in defence cooperation which dates back in 2018 and before. We have been exchanging military personnel in regards to training; some of our military personnel are here in Rwanda even today. I am here with the delegation to cement this strong cooperation,” said Hon Sendeza in an interview after the discussions.
She further noted that such engagements strengthen the already good bilateral cooperation between the defence forces.
“We also discussed about Rwanda’s mission in Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique to fight insurgents. The Government of Malawi commends what Rwanda is doing to bring peace in the region and fully support the initiatives taken”.
The Malawi delegation also paid respect to the victims of the Genocide Against the Tutsi at the Kigali Genocide Memorial and toured the Campaign Against Genocide Museum. Before concluding the visit on Thursday 14, the delegation will visit Rwanda Military Academy and Rwanda Defence Force Command and Staff College in Bugesera and Musanze districts respectively. They also intend to visit a recently constructed IDP project in Musanze district before concluding their visit.
Rwanda, Italian Police Hold Bilateral Meeting In Kigali
Rwanda National Police (RNP) and Arma dei Carabinieri, held a bilateral meeting on Monday to strengthen the existing cooperation in policing matters.
The meeting held at the RNP General Headquarters in Kacyiru was co-chaired by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza and the General Commander of the Italian Arma dei Carabinieri, Lieutenant General Teo Luzi.
Lt. Gen. Luzi arrived in Rwanda on Sunday for a three-day visit to cement the partnership between the two law enforcement institutions, which is guided by the cooperation agreement signed by the two institutions in 2017 to partner in capacity development including peace support operations, counter-terrorism, aviation security, public order management, VIP protection, cybercrime, traffic and road safety, environmental protection as well as acquisition of modern police equipment, among others.
The bilateral meeting was also attended by the Italian Ambassador to Rwanda, Massimiliano Mazzanti, Deputy IGPs Felix Namuhoranye and Jeanne Chantal Ujeneza of Administration and Personnel.
IGP Munyuza thanked the General Commander of Italian Carabinieri for honoring the invitation, which he said demonstrates continued commitment to strengthen policing cooperation and to take it to a higher level.
“Rwanda National Police and the Italian Arma dei Carabinieri have had a strong and successful partnership since 2017, which is thriving on the strong foundation of many years of friendship between Rwanda and Italy. We have been able to work together for the benefit of peace and security of our two countries and in other countries,” IGP Munyuza said.
RNP, he added, has benefited a lot from the experience and expertise of the Carabinieri since 2017. Under the partnership framework, more than 900 police officers have been trained both in Rwanda and Italy in traffic and road safety, aviation security, public order management, counter terrorism, canine, special forces, peace support operations and environmental security.
IGP Munyuza said that training contributes to peace and security in Rwanda, and serves mankind in establishing a secure environment for the people in need.
“In this era of policing, a stronger bilateral or global security partnership is needed more than ever before to respond to the more growing and challenging criminal landscape especially in confronting the threat of violent terrorism and cybercrimes. We should make improvements in sharing information and experience in those two critical areas,” IGP Munyuza said.
On his part, Lt. Gen. Luzi said that the visit “confirms our commitment to continue the cooperation with Rwanda National Police, an efficient and modern institution” linked to the Carabinieri by the “strong and fraternal bonds of cooperation” sealed by the Technical Agreement endorsed in Rome in 2017 and the presence of a Carabinieri senior officer seconded to Rwanda.
“Our pledge is to be part of the broader context of supporting the security forces most engaged against global security threats to ensure security and stability,” Lt. Gen. Luzi said.
Currently, RNP is participating in different UN peace support operations with more than 900 police peacekeepers and is part of the counter terrorism operations in Cabo Delgado, Northern Mozambique.
Amb. Mazzanti reflected on the courage and impact of RNP in cross-border cooperation and supporting international peace.
“Your involvement in peace and security duties here at home and internationally continues to create impact and is commendable,” Amb. Mazzanti said.
The General Commander of the Italian Arma dei Carabinieri later visited Kigali Memorial Centre where he laid wreaths to pay tribute to more than one million innocent lives killed in the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi.
He later visited the Police Training School (PTS) Gishari in Rwamagana District.
RDF Participates In EAC Armed Forces Civil Military Activities
The Rwanda Defence Force contingent of 19 medical personnel along with other contingents from EAC Armed Forces today kicked off the EAC Armed Forces Civil Military Cooperation (CIMIC) Week, in Kenya from 9th to 13th October 2021.
The CIMIC medical care week was conducted in different regions including Machakos, Kajiado and Nairobi.
The aim of this medical care week is to enhance cooperation in civil military affairs between EAC Defence Forces.
The RDF contingent was led by Lt Col Vincent Mugisha, the Chief of Civil Military Relations (J9) of the RDF.
RDF specialized medics are currently conducting medical outreach services in Machakos county -Muumandu Health Center, 85 Kms from Nairobi.
They are providing free treatment in pediatrics, gynecology, internal medicine, general medicine, ophthalmology and dental.
The RDF medical contingent have so far attended to 90 patients on the first day of the exercise.
Winny Chemutai Too, who is in charge of Muumandu Health Center Facility said “People usually associate the military with guns, and do not often see them offering humanitarian services. This is therefore a very important gesture of good civil military relations.”
The EAC Armed Forces CIMIC Week is annually carried out in accordance with EAC Protocol on Cooperation in Defence.
This is the 3rd EAC Armed Forces CIMIC Week. The previous CIMIC services were held in Uganda and Rwanda respectively in 2018 and 2019.
Driver’s License Tests To Resume Next Week In Kigali
Provisional and practical driver’s license tests will resume on Monday, October 11, for successful candidates, who registered in City of Kigali.
Rwanda National Police (RNP), on October 6, published lists of candidates, who successfully registered for the tests in the districts of Kicukiro, Gasabo and Nyarugenge.
The lists can be found here:
GASABO Provisional driver’s license test
GASABO Practical driver’s license test
KICUKIRO Provisional driver’s license test
KICUKIRO Practical driver’s license test
NYARUGENGE Provisional driver’s license test
NYARUGENGE Practical driver’s license test
The tests in Kigali will end on October 22.
“All provisional driving tests will be conducted at Kigali stadium in Nyamirambo. We urge all those whose names have been published, to note their respective dates for the tests, respect time and other essential requirements,” RNP spokesperson, CP John Bosco Kabera, said.
Due to the big number of people, who registered, CP Kabera said that tests will be conducted in phases so as to comply with the national Covid-19 prevention measures.
For those who successfully registered but did not appear on the published lists, as well as successful candidates, who registered in other parts of the country; the spokesperson said that new lists and dates for the tests will also be communicated later.
“More than 23,000 people registered for driver’s license tests in City of Kigali alone, including over 16,400, who successfully registered for practical tests. This is a very big number, especially in this pandemic period, which necessitated devising ways to ensure that tests are conducted smoothly. The lists are compiled based on first-come-first-served,” said CP Kabera.
