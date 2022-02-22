Malawi Delegation In Rwanda To Strengthen Police Cooperation

Rwanda National Police (RNP) and Malawi Police Service (MPS) held a bilateral meeting in Kigali on Tuesday, February 22, to strengthen cooperation in various matters of policing.

The meeting held at the RNP General Headquarters in Kacyiru, was co-chaired by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) in charge of Administration and Personnel, Jeanne Chantal Ujeneza and his visiting counterpart of Malawi, DIGP Merlyne Yoramu.

The Malawian delegation arrived in Rwanda on Monday for a five-day visit with focus on administrative matters, counterterrorism, and canine management.

While speaking during the bilateral meeting, DIGP Ujeneza reiterated the productive engagements between the two police institutions.

“Rwanda National Police and Malawi Police Service have been enjoying cordial relationships for some time and continue to share experiences and expertise in ensuring the safety and security of our people. Together, we have so far achieved various tangible marks,” DIGP Ujeneza said.

Rwanda National Police and Malawi Police Service formalized their cooperation through a pact signed in March 2019 to partner in various disciplines of policing including training, joint operations, tracking and exchange of criminals, combating terrorism, drug trafficking, organized crimes, and information sharing on security related matters, among others.

Since 2016, seven Police officers from Malawi have attended the Police Senior and Junior Command and Staff courses as well as Police Tactical and Command course at the National Police College (NPC) in Musanze District.

Equally, four RNP senior officers are currently attending the Command and Leadership course in Malawi while the two institutions have also exchanged expertise in canine breeding and capabilities.

DIGP Ujeneza pledged RNP’s commitment to strengthening the cooperation further and open to sharing experiences and expertise in the field of general police administration counterterrorism, dog management, which are top on the agenda of the visit.

“RNP has a department of counter-terrorism… and a Canine Brigade Unit which supports some operations including counter-terror and anti-drug operations,” she said.

On her part, DIGP Yoramu said that Rwanda and Malawi Police have a long standing and successful relations.

“Our two national Police organizations have shared innovations in different departments of policing and learning from you on counterterrorism matters is another important step for us to further build a strong department as terrorism today is a global concern. Our officer in charge of Canine section will share our experience with his counterpart,” DIGP Yoramu said.