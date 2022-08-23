After his immediate to the rank of Major General on August 16, President Paul Kagame and the Commander-in-Chief of Rwanda Defense Forces has deployed Eugene Nkubito to Mozambique as the Rwandan Security Forces Joint Task Force Commander.

Maj Gen Nkubito replaces Maj Gen Innocent Kabandana who has served in the same capacity for slightly more than 12 months.

Maj Gen Nkubito was the Division 1 commander in-charge of Eastern Province and Kigali City before he flew to Mozambique for the assignment. He previously served as Senior Representative in the United Nations Missions in South Sudan (UNMISS).

Along with the outgoing JTF Commander Maj Gen Innocent Kabandana, Maj Gen Nkubito were on Tuesday received by the Mozambique Minister of defence, Maj Gen Christovao Chume at his headquarters in Maputo, Mozambique’s Capital City.

Their discussions focused on the ongoing counter terrorism operations in Cabo Delgado province. Maj Gen Christovao Chume commended the achievements of the Rwandan Security Forces in collaboration with Mozambique Forces in fighting terrorism in Cabo Delgado.

The Rwandan Security Forces Joint Task Force Commanders also met with the Chief of General Staff of the Mozambican Armed Forces, Admiral Joaquim Mangrasse, the Police Commander of Republic of Mozambique, Inspector General of Police Bernardino Raphaël and the Director of State Security Service, Mr Bernardo Lidimba.