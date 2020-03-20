Residents of the DRC capital, Kinshasha are protesting against the abnormal increase in maize flour despite caution from government.

By Friday, the price of cornmeal increased in Lubumbashi, the bag of which went from 35,000 FC to 80,000 FC.

Reacting to this price hike, MP Coco-Jacques Mulongo says this situation is not justified because the border with Zambia, which supplies this commodity, is not closed.

“That’s a shame. I even think that we must stop selling flour right now and see how to talk to the traders. Especially since the borders are open, there are no trucks that have been banned from entering the border with Kasumbalesa and the various other borders,” He said.

Mulongo said that this speculation is in bad taste and just serves to create confusion in the minds of consumers.

“If we don’t suspend the sale, the price will stay the same because the population is already buying. There is no reason for corn to gallop when there is no change in import taxes. The government must pat its hand on the table and demand to maintain the old price,” the MP said.

The governor of Haut-Katanga, Jacques Kyabula reacted saying, “We are issuing a warning to price speculators on the market. There is no break in the supply chains of food in general and in particular of corn flour. Our borders are open and the population should calm down and not make panic purchases at exaggerated prices.”

In a press release published this Thursday, the Minister of Economy Acacia Bandubola warned those business operators who raise the prices of goods during this moment of pandemic.

Public Health Minister Dr Eteni Longondo said this on Friday that people affected by the Coronavirus have reached 18 in total. He cited the National Institute for Biomedical Research (INRB).

“I have been informed by the INRB since yesterday (Thursday) very late at night of four new cases, one of which came from France, it is assumed that he was infected from France, and then the other three been contaminated from here. This means that today we can reach the number of eighteen cases. From a health standpoint, “he said.

Meanwhile, the DRC government has effectively suspended all flights into the country except cargo planes.

“To limit the spread of coronavirus disease, all landing permits previously issued for the IATA winter 2019-2020 season are suspended,” the government said via a circular signed by Tshiumba Mpunga Jean, director general of the Civil Aviation Authority (AAC).

On Wednesday, Félix Tshisekedi also said that only cargo ships and other means of freight transport will be authorized to enter the national territory and their personnel subject to controls.

It had also decided to require all passengers, upon arrival at national borders, to complete an information sheet and to submit, without exception, to the obligation to wash their hands and take the temperature.

The other decision concerns a quarantine of 14 days maximum to any person suspected at the end of the temperature test, for a thorough examination and if necessary to intern, in the hospitals provided for this purpose, the people who will be tested positive.