Mai-Mai Hapa na Pale Demand U$2,500 to Free Hostages
A notorious Congolese militia group known as the Mai-Mai Hapa na Pale are demanding for a US$2500 ransom as condition to release six hostages kidnapped hours ago.
The hostages are part of missing persons living in the village located between the localities of Nyange and Lubichako in South Kvu but on the northern border of Tanganyika province.
According to an eye witness account who saw these militia taking off with their hostages, “armed men belonging to the Mai Mai elements of the Hapa na Pale group arrived in the villages to carry out this operation. They were six men armed with four rifles, a spear and another machete,” he said.
“They surprised the populations around 7 pm in the neighborhoods. They arrived with a list with the names of targeted people. They entered every house. Six people have just been kidnapped and taken to the bush. The kidnappers are already claiming 5 million Congolese francs (U$2,500) to release them, ”one resident testified.
Civil society in the Nyange sector in Fizi territory in South Kivu on Thursday (November 4th) denounced the kidnapping of six people.
The perpetrators of this kidnapping are Mai-Mai Hapa na pale, active in the region. Local civil society is worried about the growing number of those kidnapped and the ransom demanded by the kidnappers. On the spot, the population lives with fear.
The latest kidnapping in the area has been going on for 72 hours. The victims were kidnapped at sunset in the villages.
Ugandan Court Remands 3 Terror Suspects
The Buganda Road Court in Uganda’s capital Kampala on Friday remanded three individuals, suspected to have tried to stage a bomb attack during funeral of Maj. Gen Paul Loketch.
Maj. Gen Lokech, who died at home of a blood clot, served two stints as a commander in Somalia with Amisom — the African Union military operation fighting the al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab insurgents.
Rashid Katumba,21, an Electrician, Najim Luyenjje a mobile money agent and Arafat Kiyemba a welder were arrested by joint security forces 2 months ago. They committed the crimes between May and August this year.
They face 3 counts including Terrorism, unlawful possession of dangerous explosives and belonging to a terrorist organisation.
According to the charge-sheet presented before grade one magistrate, the Director of Public Prosecution Jane Frances Abodo states that the three suspects, without due regard to the safety of others and to cause death, delivered and placed explosives in a public place – Atimikica Guesthouse in Pader district in Northern Uganda.
The suspects are said to belong to the ADF terrorist organisation. On 26th August 2021, they were found in possession of 3 pieces of electronic detonators, Ammonium nitrate (gas), an improvised switch, a jacket, soldiering wires and other items, all of which are materials for making explosives.
The suspects have now been sent to Kitalya prison as they wait to appear before a chief magistrate who has powers to entertain their complaints of torture by security personnel.
They will re-appear before the court on t 19th November 2021.
Rwanda Arrests 4 Poachers With Elephant Tusks
Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) on Wednesday paraded before media a group of suspects including; Murokozi Desire, Gisa Derrick, Kaburaburyo Cyriaqué a Burundian national and Nicodem Bagabo from Democratic Republic of Congo. The three were found in possession with a consignment of elephant tusks.
According to World Wildlife Fund -a leading organization in wildlife conservation and endangered species, poachers kill about 20,000 elephants every single year for their tusks, which are then traded illegally in the international market to eventually end up as ivory trinkets. This trade is mostly driven by demand for ivory in parts of Asia.
Terrorists Bomb Bar In Kampala Killing 2, Several Injured
Residents in Uganda’s Capital Kampala are in total panic following a deadly IED bomb denoted on Saturday night at a popular pork bar pub killing 2 and injuring several others.
According to an eyewitness account, a man believed to be a terrorist walked towards the bar counter at a fully packed pub (Digida Pork Joint) a Komamboga a residential suburb in Uganda’s Capital Kampala on saturday night and requested to be served two buckets of iced beer.
He later walked to a table and briefly sat there and was joined by two other colleagues, the iced beer buckets were brought to their table. These men later walked out of the bar for a chat outside.
One of the men who had earlier requested to be served beer returned but this time carrying a polythene bag containing a beer bottle and placed it under the table and walked outside again.
“When i came to bill these clients, i didn’t find them on the table and asked others sitting nearby, they told me the men were outside. The buckets still contained some unconsumed beers, i returned to the counter,” a waitress was quoted by local media in Kampala.
“After a few minutes, these men returned to the table and I also brought the bill and handed it to the man who had earlier placed the order. He rolled it and threw it at me telling me he will pay. No problem,” the frightened waitress said, adding that she walked back to the counter.
“It was the second time this man had come to this bar. I recognised him and trusted he would pay his bill. However, these men later walked outside again and few minutes later we heard a big explosion,” she said.
The waitress recognised one client dead. The explosion had ripped the victim exposing the intestines, one other male client died on the way to hospital according to this waitress who narrated her eyewitness account to the local media.
Several other people were badly injured and have since been rushed to various hospitals in the capital Kampala.
“It seems to be a terrorist act,” President Yoweri Museveni Tweeted on Sunday.
“The information I have is that 3 people came and left a package in kaveera (plastic bag) which later on exploded,” Museveni said.
Specifically, the bomb blast occurred at Digida Pork Joint, a restaurant, local media reported. Videos shared on social media showed panicked and confused revellers.
Meanwhile, this blast comes days after the British and French embassies had issued a security alert to their citizens saying the country faces a terror attack.
Police on Monday called for calm, saying for now security agencies would not heighten the threat level although the concerns raised by the embassies are taken seriously.
Uganda has its troops deployed in far away Somalia where they are pursuing Somalia’s al Shabaab islamist militants.
In 2010, Kampala suffered a major attack by Somalia’s al Shabaab that killed dozens. The group said it had attacked Uganda as a punishment for its deployment of troops in Somalia.
