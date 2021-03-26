National
Magufuli Given State Burial in Chato, Geita
Tanzania’s fallen leader John Pombe Magufuli is being laid to rest at the family burial ground at Chato in Geita Region.
Thousands of mourners arrived at the Magufuli Stadium as early as 6am for a requiem mass attended by between five and ten bishops.
After the stadium programme, the body was taken to the burial place which, according to Jenista Mhagama, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, can only accommodate a maximum of 600 people at the most.
Meanwhile, Geita Regional Commissioner Robert Gabriel has said the region was considering to turn Chato into a place where people from all corners of the world can learn various issues, including leadership, based on Dr Magufuli’s beliefs in bringing about people-centred development.
“Dr Magufuli wasn’t a fourth-rate leader; he was a respected leader across the world. We will organize ourselves to ensure nothing good about our hero goes missing,” he said.
“We will hanour his efforts to bring about development, revolution, hard working and everything he taught those who closely worked under his leadership.”
Tanzania’s Chief of Defence Forces General Venance Mabeyo has pledged allegiance to the new commander in chief President Samia Suluhu Hassan.
“We shall continue to protect you and will obey you,” said General Mabeyo.
For the first time, Tanzanians have seen family of the fallen president who had for all this time kept it secret and out of public know.
While reading the deceased’s biography, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, read out the names of the seven children adding that the President had 10 grand children.
Professor Kabudi identified the children as Suzan John Magufuli, Edna John Magufuli, Joseph John Magufuli, Jesca John Magufuli, Ruth John Magufuli, Jurgen John Magufuli, Jeremiah John Magufuli and Juliana John Magufuli who died while her father was a minister.
National
Canada Donates US$1M To Assist 135,000 Refugees In Rwanda
The United Nations World Food Programme today welcomed a contribution of CAD 1 million (US$ 794,000) from the Government and people of Canada to provide humanitarian food and nutrition assistance to 135,000 Congolese and Burundian refugees in camps in Rwanda.
This contribution comes at a critical time when WFP general food assistance for refugees has been reduced by a staggering 60 percent from March 2021 because of critical funding shortfalls.
“This generous contribution from the Government and people of Canada will help prevent an even deeper reduction in food assistance for refugees in the coming months,” said Edith Heines, WFP Rwanda Representative and Country Director.
WFP food assistance for refugees in Rwanda is provided as cash-based transfers. This enables women and men in camps to buy the food that best meets their family’s needs, maximizing their choice and dietary diversity. A 2018 WFP study found that providing cash also empowered refugee women, as they felt having cash assistance increased their sense of dignity and self-respect.
This contribution will allow WFP to maintain full rations of targeted nutrition support for 51,000 refugees identified as particularly vulnerable, such as children under the age of two, schoolchildren and pregnant and nursing mothers, as well as people living with HIV and tuberculosis patients under treatment.
Despite this generous contribution, WFP still requires an additional US$9.3 million to reinstate full rations for the rest of 2021. If additional funding is not received in the coming months, deeper ration reductions will be necessary.
National
Former Spy Chief Under Mobutu Regime Dies In Morocco
Honoré N’Gbanda Nzambo Ko Atumba, the former head of Intelligence under the Mobutu Seseko Regime has passed away in Morocco, according to reliable sources.
The all powerful Nzambo Ko Atumba headed Zaire’s Agence Nationale de Renseignements (ANR) from 1985-1990- he is one of the few Mobutu era inner circle members who stayed until the last hours of Mobutian glory.
Born May 5, 1946 in Lisala (Equateur Province), Honoré N’Gbanda died Sunday at the age of 75 in Morocco, the same place where his president, Joseph Désiré Mobutu, died and buried.
It can be remembered that in 1982, Honoré N’Gbanda carried out a diplomatic mission in order to restore relations between Zaire and Israel, a few years after the decision taken by President Mobutu from the platform of the United Nations, which led to the closure of the Zaire embassy in Israel in 1973.
Thus, Honoré N’Gbanda would later be appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Zaire in Israel.
On his return to Kinshasa, he would assume the post of General Administrator of the National Documentation Agency (AND), which earned him the chairmanship of the CEPGL Country Security Commission, which included Zaire, Rwanda and Burundi.
He even proceed to the creation of coordination entities with the countries bordering Zaire, including in particular Sudan, Kenya, Uganda, Angola, Tanzania and Zambia, with a preventive or curative aim of conflicts in the region.
During the invasion of Zaire by Rwanda, Burundi and Uganda in 1996, Mobutu tasked the latter with leading negotiations with Presidents Yoweri Museveni and Paul Kagame in Kampala then, subsequently, in South Africa with Georges Moose and Suzanne Rice, US Under Secretaries of State, two officials in the Washington administration.
During the last tête-à-tête in 1997 between President Mobutu and Laurent-Désiré Kabila, mediated by Madiba (Nelson Mandela), Honoré N’Gbanda was also present and took part.
While in the Togolese capital, Honoré N’Gbanda learned of the fall of “Marshal” Mobutu.
Forced into exile, Honoré N’Gbanda took up residence in Europe, creating his own party, the Alliance of Patriots for the Refoundation of Congo (APARECO).
National
President Kagame Lobbying For African Medicines Agency
As Covid-19 pandemic continues its protracted pounding across the globe, Africa is reminded it is the time for solidarity owing to missing out in the scramble for vaccines.
President Paul Kagame is now pushing for a swift ratification of a treaty establishing the African Medicines Agency.
Ibrahim Mayaki, Nepad Chief Executive Officer flew to Rwanda’s capital Kigali to meet President Kagame from March 13-15 to take stock of the institution’s activities and its priorities for the coming months. Item 1 on the agenda: accelerating ratifications of the treaty establishing the African Medicines Agency, under the aegis of the AU.
“Quality of Governance is not always linked to “level of development “but to leadership ;an example is Rwanda that had a roll out implementation plan of vaccination before receiving the vaccines. Some “developed” countries have surpluses of vaccines and face chaotic implementation,” Mayaki said on Monday.
Kagame is also the Chairperson of the AUDA-NEPAD Heads of State and Government Orientation Committee.
The AU’s development agency Nepad has created a WhatsApp group to mobilize stakeholders in the sector and has started to approach health committees in national parliaments. WHO is also making its interlocutors aware of the merits of creating this agency, with the aim of encouraging them to sign.
The Covid-19 pandemic has in any case come as a glaring reminder of the need for continental solidarity, while African countries feel neglected in the vaccine race and largely depend on the Covax system. This crisis accelerated lobbying in favor of African Medicines Agency (AMA).
According to critics, the treaty establishing the African Medicines Agency (AMA), adopted in February 2019 under the aegis of the African Union (AU), must be ratified by at least fifteen countries for this institution to see the light of day.
At this point, eight of the 18 signatories have already ratified it. Rwanda, Mali, Burkina Faso, Seychelles, Guinea and Ghana have recently joined forces with Morocco and Namibia.
The main objective of the AMA is to allow the populations of the 54 countries of the continent to have safe access to quality medical products (and therefore to fight against counterfeits) yet by harmonizing regulations, it could also serve as a vaccine ordering tool.
“The weakness of some of our regulatory authorities does not allow us, even at the level of certain regions, to have the means to examine in good conditions the complex files transmitted by the laboratories which manufacture vaccines against the Covid- 19 or biotechnological drugs, regrets Innocent Koundé Kpéto, president of the Order of Pharmacists of Togo. WADA could bring together pools of experts who could assess them correctly and quickly. “
Over 347,000 Eswatini Risk Death Through Starving
Tottenham Striker Harry Kane to Decide Future After Euros
Suicide Bombers Blow up Church in Indonesia
Christians Observe Palm Sunday As Easter Season Kicks Off
US Dollar Now Costs Rwf988
Russia Pledges Support To Myanmar Military Junta
Zimbabwe Confirms Oil in Muzarabani Region
Magufuli Given State Burial in Chato, Geita
Canada Donates US$1M To Assist 135,000 Refugees In Rwanda
Mercedes-Benz To Release 700km-range Electric Sedan in April
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Kinyarwanda
- AU Yasabye U Rwanda Kongera Amasezerano Yo Kwakira Impunzi Zaheze Muri Libya
- Nkusi Arthur Yihanganishije Umukunzi We Ushinja Dr Kayumba Gushaka Kumufata Ku Ngufu
- Ninde Utakorera Ubutasi Igihugu Cye Akunda?
- Ubwoko Burindwi Bw’Ubuki Nibwo Bwemewe Mu Rwanda
- Iyaba Mwari Muzi Uko Abo Kayumba Yashatse Gufata Ku Ngufu Bangana!- Nathalie Munyampenda
- Abantu 180 Bamaze Hafi Icyumweru Barafashwe Bugwate
- Fiona Ukorera CNBC Niwe Wemeza Ko Dr Kayumba ‘Yashatse Kumufata’ Ku Ngufu
- Mapping Report, Jenoside Ebyiri, U Bufaransa N’U Rwanda…Ikiganiro n’Umwanditsi Saint-Exupéry
- Ingingo Zikomeye Zigize Raporo Nshya Ku Ruhare Rw’u Bufaransa Muri Jenoside
- Hari Abatanze Ruswa Muri Serivisi Z’Ubuzima Kubera COVID-19
Trending
-
Environment4 days ago
Botswana Offers Hunters Rights To Shoot 287 Elephants
-
Business5 days ago
Covid-19 Pushed Kenya Airways Into U$333million Loss
-
National4 days ago
Former Spy Chief Under Mobutu Regime Dies In Morocco
-
Business2 days ago
Vivo Energy Rwanda Acquires ENES, GEMECA Petroleum Assets
-
National5 days ago
President Kagame Lobbying For African Medicines Agency
-
Politics4 days ago
President Ndayishimiye Hunting For Bilateral Opportunities in Egypt
-
Tech4 days ago
Uganda Cabinet Approves Proposal Establishing Satellite Station
-
Tech4 days ago
You Can Now Buy Tesla Car Using Bitcoin- Elon Musk