Magufuli Given State Burial in Chato, Geita

Tanzania’s fallen leader John Pombe Magufuli is being laid to rest at the family burial ground at Chato in Geita Region.

Thousands of mourners arrived at the Magufuli Stadium as early as 6am for a requiem mass attended by between five and ten bishops.

After the stadium programme, the body was taken to the burial place which, according to Jenista Mhagama, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, can only accommodate a maximum of 600 people at the most.

Meanwhile, Geita Regional Commissioner Robert Gabriel has said the region was considering to turn Chato into a place where people from all corners of the world can learn various issues, including leadership, based on Dr Magufuli’s beliefs in bringing about people-centred development.

“Dr Magufuli wasn’t a fourth-rate leader; he was a respected leader across the world. We will organize ourselves to ensure nothing good about our hero goes missing,” he said.

“We will hanour his efforts to bring about development, revolution, hard working and everything he taught those who closely worked under his leadership.”

Tanzania’s Chief of Defence Forces General Venance Mabeyo has pledged allegiance to the new commander in chief President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

“We shall continue to protect you and will obey you,” said General Mabeyo.

For the first time, Tanzanians have seen family of the fallen president who had for all this time kept it secret and out of public know.

While reading the deceased’s biography, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, read out the names of the seven children adding that the President had 10 grand children.

Professor Kabudi identified the children as Suzan John Magufuli, Edna John Magufuli, Joseph John Magufuli, Jesca John Magufuli, Ruth John Magufuli, Jurgen John Magufuli, Jeremiah John Magufuli and Juliana John Magufuli who died while her father was a minister.