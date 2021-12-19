Tech
Magnificent Amphitheatre Unveiled For Kigali Genocide Memorial
Kigali genocide memorial is scheduled to build a modern amphitheater after years of planning.
An artistic impression of this magnificent architecture is amazing and is already released.
Idea was the covering of existing amphitheatre area with roof for protecting from rain.Existing area has around 800 person capacity. New amphitheatre has 2000 person capacity. Building has semi-open sitting areas. semi-open space allows contact with natural air and nature without breaking.Kings Palace of Rwanda has dome shape.Project’s void is inspired from Rwanda historical King’s Palaces circular shape.
Inaugurated in 2004, the Kigali Genocide Memorial at Gisozi is the final resting place for up to 259,000 victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi which claimed over a million lives across the country.
47% Kenyans Lose Electronic Cash To Fraudsters –Survey
About half of mobile phone users in Kenya lose electronic cash to fraudsters or sending it to wrong recipients according to a survey conducted by FinAccess.
The FinAccess survey found that 47.4% of Kenyans using mobile money have reportedly lost funds a sharp increase from 8.4% two years ago.
Seven out of 10 who lost cash sent it to the wrong recipient who likely withdrew and refused to refund.
The survey indicated the jump in cases of mobile money fraud as a result of increased usage of phones since 2019 when the Central bank of Kenya offered free transactions of up to Sh1,000 during the Covid 19 pandemic.
There has been an increase in cases where culprits spend money sent wrongly to their accounts instead of waiting for the sender to reverse the transaction.
Those who do this, however, risk a two-year jail term Sh200,000 fine or both under Section 35 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act.
“Mobile money account users who reported loss of money was 47.4 percent in 2021 compared to 8.4 percent reported in 2019. This may partly be due to increased use of mobile money during the period,” the FinAccess report read.
“Among mobile money users reported to have faced the risk of losing money, 71.4 percent indicated sending money to wrong number as the key.”
Mobile phone users have been losing money erroneously sent to the wrong people with Safaricom transferring the responsibility to stop transactions to consumers.
Although in 2017, the telco introduced a service, which allows one to reverse money sent to another person in error, the process is not flawless.
Culprits get away with money sent to them in error because one is required to stop a wrong transaction within a minute and once it goes through Safaricom refers victims to report the matter to the police for investigations and prosecution.
If the recipient has not withdrawn the cash then the customers can send the transaction code, via text message, to the number 456 to have the cash transfer suspended.
The Safaricom mobile application has tried to fix this problem by displaying recipients names before confirming a transaction by inputting personal identification numbers.
While this has tremendously reduced cases of people sending money to the wrong recipients it only applies to those with smartphones and internet connections.
Fraud is however not limited to sending money erroneously FinAccess survey says Kenyans also lost money to hoax phone calls or SMSs, and cybercrime and frauds on bank accounts and mobile bank accounts.
Among bank account users, fraud was the main risk identified, with 34.5% of respondents indicating that such crimes were internal fraud and 25.9% perpetuated by phone fraud.
Government Hints On Lockdown, Urges Public To Remain Vigilant During Festive Seasons
Government has warned that there is a possibility of another lockdown should people remain loose on the preventive measures especially during the festive seasons where the interactions between people increase.
Speaking at the Press Conference, Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Ngamije urged that people should be vigilant and increase the protection measures as well as vaccination to mitigate contagion infection during the festive seasons.
“We don’t want the same situation as that of last year where we began a new year in the lockdown. Let’s protect ourselves, what we are requested to do simple,” he said.
The Minister of Health further said the government’s move of banning passengers is a stringent measure to contain the spread of new Omicron variant.
“The move is aimed to contain the 6 cases of Omicron Variant that was traced among passengers on arrivals. The rise in numbers is a warning sign that shows us that despite the measures passengers have to be contained,” the minister added.
The Minister of Local Government, Jean Marie Vianney Gatabazi also said there are people who are organizing christmas parties and festive gatherings however, that due to the increasing number of COVID-19 positivity rates gatherings shouldn’t exceed 100 participants as per the new guideline.
He raised the concern that the Omicron might have crossed the capital to other areas of the country and therefore people should tighten protection measures.
“We are following up on anyone who met with the patients either those in Kigali or in other districts so that we quarantine them. This means that people should tighten protection measures and play a tangible role in vaccination,” he said.
The Police Spokesperson, CP John Bosco Kabera also highlighted that people have become soft on the protection measures against COVID-19 advising that it must change.
Kabera disclosed that the police have so far caught 59, 295 people who have defaulted on wearing their masks and 7089 who were moving beyond the time set as well as 1081 who were drinking in the bars.
“Some people think that COVID-19 has ended but this is not true, COVID is still around.” he warned.
African Development Bank Approves US$170M For Investment In Nigeria’s Digital, Creative Start-ups
The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) has approved a loan of US$170 million to finance a digital and creative enterprises program in Nigeria.
The investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises Program (i-DICE) is a Federal Government of Nigeria initiative promoting investment in digital and creative industries. It is part of Nigeria’s efforts to build back better, greener, and more inclusively, to create more sustainable jobs for the teeming youthful population.
The program targets more than 68 million Nigerians aged 15 to 35 years who are recognized as leaders of innovative, early-stage, technology-enabled start-ups or as leaders of creative sector micro, small and medium sized enterprises. The program is co-financed by the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB).
“Governments have a much greater role than just policy making. They need to be innovative and create an enabling environment that includes infrastructure and de-risking to harness private sector investments in key growth sectors,” said African Development Bank President Akinwumi A. Adesina.
The investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises Program will also support the leaders through enterprise support organizations – groups that support, train, and sometimes fund entrepreneurs – including innovation hubs, accelerators, venture capital and private equity firms. Bank financing of i-DICE will help the Government initiative further consolidate Nigeria’s position as Africa’s leading start-up investment destination and as a youth entrepreneurship hub.
“This program is among the latest series of our operations meant to bolster the implementation of the Bank’s Jobs for Youth in Africa Strategy. Given that tech-enabled enterprises cut across all the economic growth sectors, the program’s focus on the digital sector will deepen Nigeria’s job creation efforts,” said Beth Dunford, Bank Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development.
The initiative will stimulate investments in 226 technology and creative start-ups and provide non-financial services to 451 digital technology and small and medium enterprises. The program is expected to create 6.1 million direct and indirect jobs, of which the Bank’s financing will support the creation of about 850,000 jobs. The value added to the Nigerian economy connected to the program is estimated at US$6.4 billion.
The program will boost Nigeria’s venture capital market through independently managed funds focusing on digital and creative enterprise. These funds aim to attract an initial capitalization ofUS $433 million in private and public sector financing.
“This program will generate significant economic benefits to Nigeria,” said Lamin Barrow, Director General of the Bank’s Nigeria Country Department. “The program interventions will help respond to the challenges of youth employment in Nigeria, which could intensify without scalable interventions. I want to recognize the strong country ownership, under the leadership of Vice President Osinbajo,” he added.
The African Development Bank’s active portfolio in Nigeria comprises 57 operations across 30 public and 27 private sector operations, valued at about US$4.61 billion. The i-DICE Program aligns well with the Bank’s strategic priority areas, better known as the High 5s – specifically, “Industrialize Africa,” “Improve the quality of life for the people of Africa,” and “Feed Africa.”
Tshisekedi, Kagame Meet In Brussels Ahead of AU-EU summit
PART III: Why Is Uganda Provocative, Disrespectful?
Rwanda, Turkey Agree To Strengthen Cooperation
Turkey Seeks Deep Economic, Military Ties With Africa
Minister Gasana Convenes ‘Police High Council’ Meeting
47% Kenyans Lose Electronic Cash To Fraudsters –Survey
President Kagame Promotes Senior, Non-Commissioned Officers
Rwanda Unveils Plan To Create Over 50,000 Jobs Through Kigali Innovation City Construction Project
Electronic Payments in Rwanda Increased By 400%
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
