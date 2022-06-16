More than 700 Maasai villagers from Tanzania’s Loliondo division of Ngorongoro have been beaten and shot by the country’s anti-riot Field Force Unit (FFU).

The incidence arose after Maasai villagers protested against government action of demarcating part of their ancestral land to create a wildlife corridor for trophy hunting and safari tourism.

According to local media reports, the minister of natural resources and tourism announced days earlier in parliament that 1,500 square kilometers of village land in the country’s northern division is set to be “upgraded.”

This demarcation means that about 70,000 Maasai are destined for eviction from their ancestral lands.

During a public meeting between pastoralists, FFU police officers informed villagers that they were to begin demarcating the land for a game reserve. No further information was given, and the police began erecting beacons triggering protests from the villagers. The whole meeting turned violent.

More details indicate that FFU officers shot and injured 31 villagers, with 11 in serious condition and one Maasai man dying of his injuries. Victims include children. A protestor reportedly shot and killed one police officer with an arrow.

The strip of land that is legally registered in the Loliondo division of the Ngorongoro district is vital for Maasai pastoralists, who have been sustainably stewarded the area for generations.

However, Tanzania’s economic development depends heavily on tourism which contributes to 17.2% to the country’s gross domestic product and 25% of all foreign exchange revenues.

The attempt by the government of Tanzania to seize the land is a violation of a 2018 East African Court of Justice (EACJ) injunction.

In the 2018 court case, village councils say the government is acting in contravention of their land rights, human rights and the Constitution of Tanzania.

A court’s final ruling is expected on June 22.

Apart from Loliondo, the Tanzanian government plans to ban housing and livestock grazing in the nearby regions of Lake Natron, Lokisale, Longido, Mto wa mbu and Kilombero.