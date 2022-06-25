Heavy artillery and gun fire continue to be heard at several fronts in Rutshuru, in North Kivu, in the troubled east of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

According to reliable military source in North Kivu fighting resumed on Thursday evening on several axes of the fronts including; Kanombe, Nkokwe, Katagara, localities close to the locality of Rumangabo.

The M23 strategically launched fresh attacks on positions of FARDC supported by FDLR.The rebels target to capture and occupy the center of Rumangabo so that they can have control of the road which connects Goma and Rutshuru.

On the front lines, a series of counter-offensives were also launched by the FARDC against the M23 fighters.

Clashes continue in the Bweza groupement (near Ntamugenga and Rubare) and in the Gisigari groupement (near the Rumangabo military training center).

According to local sources, the M23 rebels have already occupied the surrounding hills. Hundreds of people have fled to safety in areas without clashes, many civilians have been moving towards Rumangabo center.

Meanwhile, the M23 continue to occupy the Bunagana region where they have established administration. Since then, no communication from the army on the latest developments on the front line.

However, on Tuesday, in an official statement signed by the military government of North Kivu, a ban on traffic at the Bunagana border post was taken. Traders have been called to stop importing and exporting their goods through this post under terrorist occupation.