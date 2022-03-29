M23 Rebels Surround Bunagana Town

March 23 Movement or M23 rebels have reportedly advanced and surrounded a major border town of Bunagana which military sources fear can be seized any time.

“Bunagana is in danger because it is surrounded by the M23 who continue to advance, they have already arrived at Rwanguba hospital, 15 km from Bunagana. The M23 have overwhelmed our armed forces,” says a source.

For now, the border town of Bunagana is still controlled by the FARDC but several residents have left as a precaution. Some have crossed the Ugandan border while others have taken the direction of Rutshuru-centre, Kiwanja and others are in Rangira.

Heavy gun fire and bombardment continued into the second day as DRC army clashes with the M23 rebels in several villages of territory of Rutshuru in North Kivu.

Hundreds of Congolese have fled their homes and camped across the border in Uganda at Bunagana Primary school. Uganda Red Cross said on Monday that the refugees are going to be relocated to another place.

March 23 Movement or M23 rebels have taken control of Jomba on the second day of intense fighting. The hills of Runyonyi and Chanzu were conquered on Monday. “Our forces were dislodged there. These are two strategic hills,” according to a local source quoted by local media Actualite on condition of anonymity.

Among the villages occupied by the M23, there is Chengerero which was seized on Tuesday morning. Chengerero is an administrative village where the state offices of the Jomba groupement are located.

“And around, we have the villages Mugingo, Gasiza, the parish of Jomba which are taken by the M23. Chengerero, which has been an administrative village since colonial times where the state offices of the group are located, has been occupied by the M23 since this morning. There are also the villages Rugamba, Kibote, Baseke, Kabindi which are controlled by the M23”, added another source.

Local authorities are currently refraining from commenting on the situation on the battlefield. “The situation is bad,” said Jackson Gachuki the leader of the Jomba group.

Last week, the army shelled positions presented as “M23 headquarters” in Rutshuru territory. The next day, the rebellion reacted indicating that it regrets “the violence imposed on it” despite numerous correspondence addressed to the authorities.