The M23 rebels have displayed a large cache of weapons captured from the Congolese military FARDC after heavy fighting on Friday in areas of Ntamugenga village, Rutshuru territory.

The seized weapons include, mortar launchers,bazooka, rocket laumchers, machine guns, an asortment of AK 47 guns, several rounds of munitions, communication gadgets and a military jeep designated for North Kivu operations.

The display and publication of the videos via Major Willy Ngoma the spokesperson of the M23 rebels social media accounts has caused divergent reactions from the Congolese public.

‘The president must dismiss all the commanders of North Kivu it is the shame for the country proof in support its it is a way of rearming these madmen,’ says a commentator.

‘You Willy the day you fall on the front your flesh will be sacrificed to the birds of the sky and you will have no grave you are cursed by the land of your ancestors and Our God will deliver you to our National army and you will know that our God is alive,’ says Patient Mukaz.

LA DÉBANDADE DES FARDC, FDLR, NYATURA ;LE @M23RDCONGO RECUPERE PLUSIEURS ARMES ET MUNITIONS. pic.twitter.com/j9g4Jotnf7 — M23 RDCongo (@M23RDCONG0) July 2, 2022

Benda Bin Rwakabuba reacted saying, ‘Very nice, Go higher M23 we are proud of you, you’re fighting to rescue Rwandophone who are chased and killed by DRC government’.

However, the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) inflicted a heavy loss on M23 during a fierce gun battle on Friday in Ntamugenga village, Rutshuru territory.

Lieutenant-Colonel Guillaume Ndjike noted that a total of 27 M23 fighters were killed during a large-scale operation between Thursday June 30 and this Friday July 1, 2022 in the village Ntamugenga.

FARDC spokesperson also said that several weapons were recovered from the rebels, in particular 5 AK47 type weapons, 1 RPG7 but also pharmaceutical products, a Motorola radio, helmets and several military effects.