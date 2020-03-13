It may be now or never for Uganda’s Lt.Gen. Henry Tumukunde that recently boasted of deceiving his Commander-in-Chief to retiring him from the military four years ago.

A joint operation by different security agencies patronised by the Police on Thursday stormed the General’s private facility where he operates an office.

The operation was led by Grace Akulo, the director of Criminal Investigations Department.

He was arrested and whisked away, spending the cold of the night at a police cell.

Later at about 3:00Am, Gen. Tumukunde was whisked away to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) located at Kireka, a Kampala suburb.

Police later released a statement indicating that the General is “being charged under sections 23(2) b and 23(3) b , of the Ugandan Penal Code Act, which deals with instigating persons to invade the Republic of Uganda and inciting any persons to make mutinous assembly.”

Another serious charge, according to the Police statement, is “calling on the support of a neighbouring country to support him in removing the current leadership with or without the ballot”.

Subject to the provisions of section 23 of the Ugandan Penal Code Act, these offences are only punishable by death.

“Any person who forms an intention to instigate any person to invade the Republic of Uganda with an armed force, and manifests any such intention by an overt act or by any utterance or by publishing any printing or writing, commits an offence and shall suffer death,” says the penal code section 23(2)b.

According to Kampala Mayor, Elia Lukwago, a lawyer, Lt.Gen. Tumukunde’s arrest is a pointer to something more complex going on in the palace.

According to Lukwago, majority of veterans are disgruntled, aggrieved over unfulfilled promises and President Museveni cannot manage to address them.

This lawyer also explains that the same situation is brewing within the Police and Military.

“It is therefore feared that Lt. Gen. Tumukunde could be a potential mobiliser that is highly capable of taking advantage of this loophole coupled with an option of seeking support from a foreign country,” Lukwago explains.

“If I was Rwanda, I would wish to support people who want to cause change in Uganda,” Tumukunde said on March 4, while appearing on NBS Television.

On January 4 President Yoweri Museveni embarked on what he referred to as Afrika Kwetu Trek, a symbolic retracing of the roots of the National Resistance Army fighters.

The trek was after Intelligence Information emerged that there was a high level of anger and frustration among the former combatants that have seemingly been abandoned by the government and their contribution largely forgotten.

The former combatants are mostly living in very absurd conditions.

Tumukunde who had officially been retired from the army about four years ago and dropped from cabinet recently, had embarked on a countrywide tour claiming he was consulting with Ugandans on whether he should participate in the Presidential elections.

According to political analysts in Uganda, the General was actually seeking support from the former combatants and they had clearly promised to vote for him to effect a change at the top.

Tumukunde has also been appearing at several TV and Radio talkshows repeatedly claiming massive support of the military and people he said he worked with, recruited or even trained.

By January, Museveni trekked through 198Km from Garamba in Wakiso district to Birembo in Kibale district to celebrate the sacrifices of the fighters.

He trekked along with former fighters as a gesture to neutralising the damage Tumukunde has caused.

During the trek, Museveni made several stopovers and could be seen handing brown envelopes of small amounts of cash to the ageing former fighters and their parents.

Although he believed this would fix the challenges faced with the former fighters, Lt.Gen. Tumukunde was allegedly clandestinely incubating and hatching new plans, one after the other and strategically paying for his presence on television and radio talk shows to recruit more supporters.

Public Opinion has been on a swift change according to political pundits and this has been exerting more pressure on his former boss.

The President fears that Tumukunde’s continued reshaping of opinion may instigate a palace coup similar to the Zimbabwe scenario that saw a downfall of late Robert Mugabe.

“President Museveni started sending some agents to the General, but he brushed them off,” a source was quoted last month by Observer, one of the Ugandan publications.

In a seemingly chess game, Museveni made a critical move to signal something important.

He ordered the removal of all body guards for Lt. Gen. Tumukunde.

Besides the military escorts and a UPDF lead car, Tumukunde also had military guards at home and office.

By the time of his arrest on Thursday, the General had no body guards and it was evident he was headed for tough court battles that may prevent him from actually participating in the Presidential elections.

According to Lawyer and Kampala City Mayor, Lukwago, although the General has recorded a statement at the Police stations, he may not be tried in a civilian court.

Legal experts indicate that the General may be swung from police station to another police station to buy time but later may be taken to the Military court Martial.

“I’m sure he is not going to be produced before a civil court nor will he be given bail soon. He will be court martialed and they will remand him,” Laywer Lukwago explains this case scenario.

In 2003, Tumukunde fell out with the President for publicly speaking out against the removal of presidential term limits.

He was subsequently put under house arrest and court-martialed.

For many who know Museveni and how he has handled his opponents, Tumukunde’s fate is not a mystery.

He is finished.