India’s distinguished Senior Military officer Lt. Gen. Mohan Subramanian is the new commander of the UN mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced Lt. Gen. Mohan Subramanian’s appointment on Tuesday effectively replacing Lt. Gen. Shailesh Tinaikar also an Indian.

According to a statement released on Tuesday by the office of United Nations Secretary-General described the new mission force commander a, “distinguished military career in the Indian Army spanning over 36 years.”

Most recently Lt. Gen. Subramanian most recently served as the General Officer Commanding, Military Region (Operational and Logistic Readiness Zone) in central India, where he contributed to the Army’s operational and logistic readiness.

Who is Mohan Subramanian?

He previously served as the Additional Director General for Procurement and Equipment Management at the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army) (2019-2021).

He also served as a General Officer Commanding a Strike Infantry Division (2018-2019), Deputy General Officer Commanding of an Infantry Division (2015-2016), and Commander of a Mountain Brigade (2013-2014), among other positions in the Indian Armed Forces.

He was India’s Defence Attache in Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia from 2008 to 2012, and a Staff Officer with the United Nations Mission in Sierra Leone in 2000.

He possesses two Master of Philosophy degrees, one in Defence and one in Management Studies and Social Sciences. India is a major supplier of uniformed personnel to UN peacekeeping operations.

As of November 2021, the UN mission in South Sudan, a country founded in July 2011, had 17,982 people deployed.

With 2,385 Indian troops serving with UNMISS, India is the second-highest military personnel contributor to the operation, after only Rwanda. In addition, India is now contributing 30 police officers to UNMISS.