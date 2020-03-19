Suspension of all arriving and departing commercial flights from Rwanda was effected today, Friday.

RwandAir, the country’s carrier, will be allowed to conduct only cargo flights.

The decision will last for a period of 30 days, in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

“To further mitigate the COVID-19 outbreak, all arriving and departing commercial passenger flights including RwandAir will be halted beginning at midnight on March 20 for an initial period of 30 days,” the Ministry of Health said in statement.

Some airlines such as Brussels already stopped flying in. Their last flight was on Tuesday.

All airlines said they will continue monitoring the situation for at least 30 days before they make any decision.

So far, 11 cases have been confirmed. Over 1200 have been tested with at least 150 tests made per day since the first case was reported.

All cases were imported, except two who were infected by their partners.

The ministry has called for vigilance, urging the public to continue to observe preventive measures particularly by washing hands regularly, avoiding unnecessary large gatherings, and reporting symptoms by calling a toll-free number, 114.