Liverpool Fans FSG Deal Could Change Football

Any future involvement of Liverpool in another version of the European Super League would have to have the agreement of supporters after a ‘ground-breaking’ deal was reached with club owners Fenway Sports Group.

Spirit of Shankly, the recognised Liverpool supporters union, had a motion passed at their AGM on Saturday morning that recommended the approval of a proposal that would make it a legal requirement for FSG to gain consent from fans should they ever wish to embark on another ESL plot or make moves to take the club away from Anfield.

SOS met with FSG local representatives including Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan in May, weeks after the Reds had played a significant role in the failed attempt to launch a breakaway league with 11 other of Europe’s biggest clubs, a move that mobilised fans to display their opposition to the proposals.

The ESL launch crashed and burned within 48 hours and FSG supremo and Liverpool principal owner John Henry recorded a video apology to fans over the move, shouldering the blame for the idea.

Since then there has been a concerted effort to bring about new levels of fan engagement to put in place safeguards around similar things happening in the future.

Conservative MP Tracey Crouch produced her fan-led review into the future of English football earlier this week where a number of recommendations, such as the introduction of a ‘golden share’, fan veto and shadow boards were proposed to hand fans more power over decision making on certain matters at club level. The proposals are expected to receive ministerial support.

SOS’s own plan, which has been co-ordinated alongside FSG, is seen by the supporters group as being ahead of the curve and providing a workable blueprint for other clubs to follow when it comes to fan engagement.

The motion was passed at the AGM, with another motion to go before online members this week, with the next step being to progress through the legal framework to bring about the new engagement as soon as possible.

A new supporters board would be created under the plans, made up of members from across the spectrum of Liverpool fan groups.