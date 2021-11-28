Sports
Liverpool Fans FSG Deal Could Change Football
Any future involvement of Liverpool in another version of the European Super League would have to have the agreement of supporters after a ‘ground-breaking’ deal was reached with club owners Fenway Sports Group.
Spirit of Shankly, the recognised Liverpool supporters union, had a motion passed at their AGM on Saturday morning that recommended the approval of a proposal that would make it a legal requirement for FSG to gain consent from fans should they ever wish to embark on another ESL plot or make moves to take the club away from Anfield.
SOS met with FSG local representatives including Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan in May, weeks after the Reds had played a significant role in the failed attempt to launch a breakaway league with 11 other of Europe’s biggest clubs, a move that mobilised fans to display their opposition to the proposals.
The ESL launch crashed and burned within 48 hours and FSG supremo and Liverpool principal owner John Henry recorded a video apology to fans over the move, shouldering the blame for the idea.
Since then there has been a concerted effort to bring about new levels of fan engagement to put in place safeguards around similar things happening in the future.
Conservative MP Tracey Crouch produced her fan-led review into the future of English football earlier this week where a number of recommendations, such as the introduction of a ‘golden share’, fan veto and shadow boards were proposed to hand fans more power over decision making on certain matters at club level. The proposals are expected to receive ministerial support.
SOS’s own plan, which has been co-ordinated alongside FSG, is seen by the supporters group as being ahead of the curve and providing a workable blueprint for other clubs to follow when it comes to fan engagement.
The motion was passed at the AGM, with another motion to go before online members this week, with the next step being to progress through the legal framework to bring about the new engagement as soon as possible.
A new supporters board would be created under the plans, made up of members from across the spectrum of Liverpool fan groups.
Sports
Cuban Frank Sanchez Could Become Heavyweight Champion
Cuban boxer, Frank Sanchez is on an extraordinary rise towards a world title shot and is feared to claim a heavyweight title should he get a chance for a fight.
His manager Mike Borao says the Cuban contender is on a collision course with Tyson Fury.
Tyson Fury’s first defeat would be inflicted by Frank Sanchez, who has made an ‘extraordinary rise’ towards a world title shot.
“The day Frank Sanchez gets the opportunity and fights for a world title is the day he becomes heavyweight champion,” Borao says.
Sanchez is within striking distance of WBC champion Fury, having propelled himself up to No 6 in the WBC rankings with 19 victories, including 14 wins in the first two years of his pro career.
Details indicate that the 29-year-old trains alongside Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in Eddy Reynoso’s gym and can take another step towards a world title fight when he returns against Carlos Negron in Florida on New Year’s Day.
According to Borao, “Frank Sanchez is one of the most active high-profile fighters today.”
“Frank was the co-main event for Fury vs Wilder III, he has featured on Canelo’s pay-per-view fights, and he is now co-main event for the Charles Martin vs Luis Ortiz pay-per-view fight.
Fury wants his next fight to be scheduled in early 2022, but the WBC has still not announced Dillian Whyte as his mandatory challenger, leaving him without a confirmed opponent for a swift return.
Sports
Man-U Sacks Solskjaer After Failing To Win Trophy
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is out of Manchester United. The club has fired him after failing to win a trophy in nearly three years as manager.
“Manchester United announces that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as manager,”club statement said.
Michael Carrick has been placed in temporal charge of the club as it seeks to make an interim appointment until the end of the season.
Solskjaer the Norwegian professional football manager and former player leaves after overseeing five defeats in their last seven Premier League matches.
Manchester United is currently 12 points behind leaders Chelsea in the Premier League.
Solskjaer returned to the club initially as caretaker manager after the dismissal of Jose Mourinho in December 2018. The Norwegian departs Manchester United with an inferior win percentage to that of Jose Mourinho, the man he replaced.
Saturday’s defeat to Watford was Solskjaer’s 168th game in charge of the club. In total, he won 91 of them, drawing 37 and losing 40.
Of Manchester United’s four permanent managers since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure from the club, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho as well as Solskjaer, the Norwegian’s overall win rate of 54 per cent puts him second.
Sports
Denmark Jersey to Carry Human Rights Message
Denmark will wear messages in support of human rights on their training kit during the World Cup in Qatar next year. Denmark will be one of 32 teams at the Qatar World Cup next year.
The move comes amid continued criticism of FIFA’s decision to award hosting rights to Qatar, which was accused by Amnesty this month of failing to implement its own laws aimed at improving conditions for migrant workers.
The Danish FA (DBU) says it will also limit the number of trips to Qatar by staff and players ahead of the tournament, which begins in November 2022.
“DBU has long been strongly critical of the World Cup in Qatar, but now we are intensifying our efforts and critical dialogue further, so that we take advantage of the fact that we are qualified to work for more change in the country,” SAID Jacob Jensen, the DBU’s managing director.
The DBU added it would continuously conduct due diligence on its choice of hotel and other services in Qatar to ensure workers’ rights are respected.
Denmark – who reached the Euro 2020 semi-finals this summer – qualified for the World Cup after topping European qualification Group F.
The DBU’s announcement follows comments last week from Conor Coady, the England defender, who said he and his team-mates would have a conversation about how to highlight issues in Qatar once they had qualified for the World Cup – which they confirmed with a 10-0 rout of San Marino on Monday.
Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers has been in the spotlight since the country was awarded the right to host the 2022 finals back in 2010.
Legislation has been passed to tackle the ‘kafala’ system, which binds foreign workers to their employers, restricts their ability to change jobs and prevents many from leaving the country without their employers’ permission.
However, Amnesty’s newly-released ‘Qatar Reality Check 2021’ report has found it is “business as usual” in many respects.
By law, most migrant workers no longer need a ‘no objection certificate’ (NOC) from an employer allowing them to leave the country or change jobs without the employer’s consent. However, Amnesty said in practice a ‘de facto’ NOC process has emerged, making it difficult or in some cases impossible for a migrant worker to sever ties with an employer.
