Residents of Kiramuruzi Sector are still in shock after lightning struck dead four hybrid cows on Thursday evening at Karambo village of Kabuga cell in Gatsibo District.

“Sector authority arrived at scene and told residents to dispose off the caucuses,” Richard Ruhumuriza, the owner of the cows told Taarifa, adding that the caucuses were burnt and buried.

The family is left with only two calves.

Ruhumuriza said this is not the first time he has experienced weather related incidents in the area. “Last year (2019), heavy winds destroyed my house, blowing off its roof including houses of neighbours.”

Gatsibo district is known for heavy rains and frequent deadly lightning.

According to weather forecast, Meteo Rwanda says the country will experience heavy rains up to April 20.

In other parts of the country, heavy rains have claimed lives and destroyed property.