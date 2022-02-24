Leaders Gather in Kinshasa For 10th Summit On Peace, Security

Democratic Republic of Congo’s capital Kinshasa on Thursday hosted the 10th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the signatory countries of the Framework Agreement for Peace, Security and Cooperation for the DRC and the region.

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and six other Presidents were received by their host President Felix Tshisekedi.

The Regional Oversight Mechanism is the main oversight body under the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework agreement for the DRC and the region and meets annually at the Head of State and Government level to review progress in the implementation of national and regional commitments.

The Regional Oversight Mechanism of the Peace, Security, and Cooperation Framework is a structure formed with a determination to end the cycles of conflict and violence that had characterized Africa’s Great Lakes region.

According to details, this meeting [Feb.22-24] discussed political and security cooperation, as well as initiatives to deepen economic development and regional integration through integrative cross-border projects.

The initial signatory countries were Angola, Burundi, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Republic of Congo, Rwanda, South Africa, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia. Kenya and Sudan joined on 31 January 2014, becoming the 12th and 13th signatories to the peace agreement.