Lead Scientist For US Covid-19 Vaccine Fired For Sexual Abuse

Dr. Christopher Kayumba, a former lecturer at the University of Rwanda, has been dismissing that there is no victim of his alleged sexual assault whatevsover.

Last week he was interrogated by the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB). He recorded a statement, but he was not detained.

Later, in an interview with a local YouTuber and also with VOA radio, he denied having abused any of his former students. He said if there is any, let them come out.

Fiona M. Ntarindwa, a journalist with CNBC Africa, and Dr. Kayumba’s student, has broken then silence. She personally testified on twitter on Friday night.

“My professor sexually assaulted me!” she said.

“Reality is, other girls have gone through a similar ordeal whether with Dr. Kayumba or another person who abuses authority,” she revealed.

“A culture of silence shouldn’t be normalised!”

In an exclusive interview last week, Fiona told Taarifa that she has been undergoing traumatic experiences due to flashbacks from the excruciating moments at Dr. Kayumba’s house in 2017.

“I have always wanted to tell him how I feel, how it has affected me,” she said. “Whenever we met in hallway, in class…and later at CNBC studio, he would ignore me as if nothing ever happened.”

And recently when Dr. Kayumba was publicly confronted about the allegations against sexual assault, he said these are paid propagandists to tarnish his name and kill his political ambitions.

Fiona had not come public yet, but she had spoken to media and friends anonymously.

“When Kamaraba Salva revealed that Dr. Kayumba had sexually assaulted me in Jan 2017, some asked why I had come out now, but is there ever a right time for a victim of sexual assault to speak out?”

@kamarabasalva has given me the courage to speak up for myself.



I know it’s hard to speak up against sexual abuse. You feel like you are alone &no one will listen or believe you. When you are ready to share, you will have my listening ear. DMs are open — Fiona M. Ntarindwa (@FeeMuthoni) March 26, 2021

Apparently, the university doesn’t have a conducive environment for victims to report cases. Students can report to their Deans, but there is no existing structures for such cases to be handled diligently and accordingly.

“I immediately reported the assault to the University of Rwanda which never gave it any attention” she said. “I was forced to sit through class with my abuser- something NO ONE should ever have to go through.”

University officials have recorded statements about this case after Fiona file a case against Kayumba with RIB.

Taarifa understands that the University officials have admitted having received the complaint from the student, but nothing was done except warning Dr. Kayumba about his misconduct, generally and not particularly.

He faced the University committee several times and on the list of allegations included late marking of students’s examination papers, delayed issuance of marks, not supervising students conducting research for their dissertations, failure to attend meetings, and many others.

Dr. Kayumba spoke about it some time in 2019 that the university was being used by external forces to target him.

He was later suspended.