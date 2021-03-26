Crime
Lead Scientist For US Covid-19 Vaccine Fired For Sexual Abuse
Moncef Slaoui, who was chief scientist for the U.S government’s Covid vaccine development effort Operation Warp Speed during the Trump administration, has been fired as Galvani Bioelectronics chairman over “substantiated” sexual harassment allegations by a woman.
Slaoui’s dismissal by the board of GlaxoSmithKline — the majority shareholder in Galvani Bioelectronics —came a month after GSK received a letter “containing allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct towards an employee of GSK by Dr. Slaoui,” GSK said in a statement.
That conduct “occurred several years ago when he was an employee of GSK,” the statement said. Slaoui, 61, had spent 30 years at GSK, overseeing vaccine development at that pharmaceutical giant.
“Upon receipt of the letter, the GSK Board immediately initiated an investigation with an experienced law firm to investigate the allegations,” GSK said.
A spokesman said the law firm was Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. “The investigation of Dr. Slaoui’s conduct substantiated the allegations and is ongoing,” GSK said.
“Dr. Slaoui’s behaviours are wholly unacceptable,” GSK said.
The allegations against him were made by one woman, according to GSK, which said the company was not aware of any other similar claims against Slaoui related to his tenure there.
Kenyan Woman Stubs 3 Men Sucks Their Blood
Kenya Police is holding a woman for brutal murder and seriously injuring two others that were fighting over her love.
According to police, the three men on Wednesday engaged in fisticuffs over the woman – since identified as Margaret Wambui Wangari – before she attacked them.
The suspect reportedly drew a sharp object and drove it deep into the ear of one of the men, killing him instantly.
She then attacked the other two as well, leaving them with serious injuries during the incident that occurred at Saa Mbaya area in Nairobi’s Kahawa West.
Area residents who witnessed the incident are said to have restrained the violent suspect when she started sucking blood oozing from the men.
Police officers deployed to nearby schools to monitor the ongoing KCPE exams rushed to the scene and placed Wambui in custody, thereby rescuing her from the enraged mob baying for her blood.
The injured men, one of them nursing a serious cut on the forehead, were rushed to the Kenyatta University Hospital Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) based at Kasarani are presently piecing together evidence to establish what led to the fight.
citizen
My Professor Sexually Assaulted Me!
Dr. Christopher Kayumba, a former lecturer at the University of Rwanda, has been dismissing that there is no victim of his alleged sexual assault whatevsover.
Last week he was interrogated by the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB). He recorded a statement, but he was not detained.
Later, in an interview with a local YouTuber and also with VOA radio, he denied having abused any of his former students. He said if there is any, let them come out.
Fiona M. Ntarindwa, a journalist with CNBC Africa, and Dr. Kayumba’s student, has broken then silence. She personally testified on twitter on Friday night.
“My professor sexually assaulted me!” she said.
“Reality is, other girls have gone through a similar ordeal whether with Dr. Kayumba or another person who abuses authority,” she revealed.
“A culture of silence shouldn’t be normalised!”
In an exclusive interview last week, Fiona told Taarifa that she has been undergoing traumatic experiences due to flashbacks from the excruciating moments at Dr. Kayumba’s house in 2017.
“I have always wanted to tell him how I feel, how it has affected me,” she said. “Whenever we met in hallway, in class…and later at CNBC studio, he would ignore me as if nothing ever happened.”
And recently when Dr. Kayumba was publicly confronted about the allegations against sexual assault, he said these are paid propagandists to tarnish his name and kill his political ambitions.
Fiona had not come public yet, but she had spoken to media and friends anonymously.
“When Kamaraba Salva revealed that Dr. Kayumba had sexually assaulted me in Jan 2017, some asked why I had come out now, but is there ever a right time for a victim of sexual assault to speak out?”
Apparently, the university doesn’t have a conducive environment for victims to report cases. Students can report to their Deans, but there is no existing structures for such cases to be handled diligently and accordingly.
“I immediately reported the assault to the University of Rwanda which never gave it any attention” she said. “I was forced to sit through class with my abuser- something NO ONE should ever have to go through.”
University officials have recorded statements about this case after Fiona file a case against Kayumba with RIB.
Taarifa understands that the University officials have admitted having received the complaint from the student, but nothing was done except warning Dr. Kayumba about his misconduct, generally and not particularly.
He faced the University committee several times and on the list of allegations included late marking of students’s examination papers, delayed issuance of marks, not supervising students conducting research for their dissertations, failure to attend meetings, and many others.
Dr. Kayumba spoke about it some time in 2019 that the university was being used by external forces to target him.
He was later suspended.
South Africa: Whistleblower Testifies To Fraudulent Behavior Of A Major Consulting Company
The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, Fraud and Corruption, aka the Zondo Commission has heard this week testimony from whistleblower Athol Williams, a senior lecturer at the University of Cape Town and a management consultant to various organisations.
This testimony is further strengthened by a new report by The Platform to Protect Whistleblowers in Africa (PPLAAF).
Supported by PPLAAF, Williams submitted an affidavit to the commission and testified to his sixteen months as an independent contractor for Bain & Company to oversee the company’s investigation into contracts and work with South African Revenue Service (SARS) and the required reporting to the Nugent Commission, an Inquiry into Tax Administration and Governance by the South African Revenue Service (SARS).
During his investigation, Williams uncovered attempts by Bain & Co to understate the full extent of their involvement with former President Jacob Zuma and former SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane, which ultimately resulted in the capture and repurposing of SARS and the destruction of its enforcement capabilities.
Williams’ testimony provides evidence on a much earlier timeline origin showing how between 2012 and 2015, Bain was actively creating strategies and supporting documents for the restructuring of state agencies and entities, alongside plans to structure entire sectors of the South African economy. This involved meetings between Bain and former President Jacob Zuma. In these meetings, they discussed “Project Phoenix”, a strategy to get more public sector business.
According to Williams “While claiming that such restructuring would offer economic benefits and service improvement to South African society, the consistent theme is that of restructuring which, in my view, was aimed at bringing as many organisations and as many financial resources under more concentrated control, which would greatly facilitate state capture. Much like Bain did at SARS [… ], the restructured public entities would be repurposed to serve an agenda most likely not in the public interest. Bain labelled these plans “reshaping the South African economy.”
Williams’ testimony is further supported by a new research report by PPLAAF, which reviews the formation and execution of the plan to capture and restructure SARS.
The plan to strategically restructure SARS relied on people such as Jonas Makwakwa who, while employed at SARS, is alleged by Williams to have handed SARS information over to the Bain representative and Moyane without authorisation.
The information was used by Bain to create a diagnostic summary model designed to allegedly remove key investigators and investigative units from SARS. The same summary would later be given to Gupta-linked Trillian. Internal correspondence dated 2017 including a memo between Eric Wood and another employee that apparently sought to take over where Bain left off.
The report covers the timeline of involvement of former President Jacob Zuma, Tom Moyane, Bain & Co, Gartner, Rangewave and Patrick Monyeki in the restructuring and ultimate decimation of SARS organisational and IT infrastructure.
It also highlights the promotion of a culture of fear in SARS which led to a mass exodus of staff and institutional knowledge, with catastrophic results. It correlates these activities with timing of the so-called ‘rogue unit’ narrative driven by certain SARS officials and the Sunday Times, a narrative which has since been discredited.
In so doing, Williams testimony bravely contextualises the context in which State C apture unfolded. “South Africa needs healing,” Williams said. “This healing is incomplete without justice, and there can be no justice without the truth. My testimony is my contribution to our country’s pursuit of truth, which I hope will contribute to justice and healing.”
“The phenomenon known as ‘State Capture’ would not have been possible without the cynical involvement of international consulting companies such as Bain”, said PPLAAF’s board member Khadija Sharife. “And once again, it is a whistleblower taking a massive personal risk that has allowed the truth to be revealed.”
