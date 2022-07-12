The trial of François Beya at the Military High Court in Kinshasa was a scene of confusion after lawyers defending him withdrew from the court accusing it of gross bias.

“We lawyers have found that from the start, the investigation is too sloppy, too biased”, which is why “we have taken the option of withdrawing” from this trial, Me John Kaboto, a spokesman for the collective defense of Mr. Beya and his co-defendants.

According to Mr. Kaboto, during previous hearings, the defense had, among other things, submitted requests for provisional release and authorization of access to medical care for the suffering defendants. The judges did not rule on these requests, while the legal deadline for response has passed, lamented the lawyer.

“The court does not trust us, so we slammed the door” and “filed a motion for recusal (of the judges) to the first president of the High Military Court” for the designation of “an impartial composition”, he added.

Beya is being prosecuted for “conspiracy and offense against the person of the head of state” of the Democratic Republic of Congo, “violation of instructions and incitement of soldiers to commit acts contrary to duty and discipline”.

He was arrested on February 5 by the National Intelligence Agency (ANR), which held him incommunicado before transferring him two months later to Makala prison. His trial started on June 3.

In addition to François Beya, the other people cited in this “plot” against the Head of State are Brigadier Tonton Twadi Sekele (on the run), Colonel Tite Cikapa, Principal Superior Commissioner (Colonel) Lily Tambwe Mauwa, Lieutenant-Colonel Pierre Kalenga Kalenga and a civilian, Guy Vanda.

Head of the General Directorate of Migration (DGM) under the regime of former President Joseph Kabila (2001-2019), Mr. Beya became in 2019 President Tshisekedi’s “Mr security”.