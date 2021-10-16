Politics
Laurent Gbagbo Launches New Political Party
The Political tempo in Ivory Coast is rising steadily as Laurent Gbagbo, a former Convict at the International Criminal Tribunal forms a new political party to take a shot at the 2025 Presidential elections.
“This is Laurent Gbagbo’s big comeback on the political scene,” said Justin Koné Katinan, spokesperson for the former head of state.
Since his arrival in Abidjan on June 17, acquitted by international justice who tried him for crimes against humanity in the bloody post-election crisis of 2010, Laurent Gbagbo has never been far from politics.
Gbagbo says he wants to “unite the left”, with the 2025 presidential election in his sights.
Visit to the former president and former rival Henri Konan Bédié, meeting of “reconciliation” with the head of state Alassane Ouattara, final rupture with his former Prime Minister Pascal Affi N’Guessan: he occupied the Ivorian political landscape. “Let’s assume we’re playing politics,” he said on July 10, when he visited Henri Konan Bédié.
The Ivorian Popular Front (FPI), his historic party founded underground in 1982, now in the hands of Pascal Affi N’Guessan, Laurent Gbagbo has chosen to breathe new life into his return by creating his own party.
Nearly 1,600 delegates are expected at the prestigious Hotel Ivoire in Abidjan to draft the manifesto and the texts of this new formation, which should be called the “African Peoples Party – Ivory Coast” (PPA-CI).
In both the name and the logo – two hands intertwined in a map of Africa – which will be offered on Sunday, the emphasis is on the pan-African dimension of the party. The sovereignty of Africa vis-à-vis the Western powers should be one of the main themes of the congress this weekend.
However, there is no question of abandoning national politics in the Ivory Coast. In the entourage of the former president, the watchword is clear: this new party aims to recreate a political debate in a country where the opposition has been considerably weakened for 10 years.
“We want to build a normal political opposition party that brings criticism. So that the debate leaves violence and becomes essentially political ”, proclaims Justin Koné Katinan.
“We are waiting to see if it will be a real opposition or a party in search of power. We will see how they proceed, what their alternative program will be, “said political analyst Sylvain N’Guessan.
With Simone Gbagbo?
It remains to be seen which Ivorian political figures will join this platform. A large part of the executives and former ministers of the FPI will follow their former leader in this new adventure, but some unknowns remain.
Simone Gbagbo The former First Lady, whom Laurent Gbagbo filed for divorce on his return to Ivory Coast, has been sending signals in recent weeks to go it alone, like the launch of a platform supporting her.
Politics
Britain To Return Cock Statue British Soldiers Stole From Nigeria
In 1897, British colonial forces raided a Court of Benin in what is now Nigeria and stole a bronze cockerel and shipped it out of Africa and kept it in Britain. It was later donated to Jesus College of Cambridge University in 1905.
However, in 2019, Jesus college decided to backtrack on keeping a stolen statue (Okukor) and announced it would hand it back to Nigeria.
The whole process to return the Okukor statue started in 2016 after students protested, saying it represented a colonial narrative. The college administrators decided to remove the statue from public view.
The college set up a working group to examine the legacy of slavery, and the group concluded that the statue “belongs with the current Oba at the Court of Benin.”
The Oba of Benin is head of the historic Eweka dynasty of the Benin Empire, centred on Benin City in modern-day Nigeria.
The college said Friday that it will hand over the statue to Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments in a ceremony at Cambridge on Oct. 27.
His Royal Majesty, Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, said he was “indeed very pleased and commend Jesus College for taking this lead in making restitution for the plunder that occurred in Benin in 1897.”
“We truly hope that others will expedite the return of our artworks, which in many cases are of religious importance to us,” he said.
Thousands of artifacts were looted after British imperial troops occupied Benin City in 1897.
However, the British Museum in London has said it doesn’t currently have plans to return parts of its collection.
Politics
Burundi’s Prince Louis Rwagasore Assassinated 60 Years Ago
In 1961, precisely on October 13, the then prime minister, Louis Rwagasore, was assassinated at the sidewalk restaurant of the local Hotel Tanganyika. One shot proved to be enough to kill him on the spot.
Burundi was to become independent but at the time of the murder the date had not been set yet.
Eventually, Burundi became independent eight and a half months later, on July 1, 1962.
September 18, 1961, parliamentary elections had been held and Rwagasore’s party, Uprona, had won a landslide victory, his party taking 58 of the 64 seats.
September 28, Rwagasore was installed by Parliament as the prime minister, 16 days before he was murdered.
Rwagasore’s victory was a surprise for the Belgian administration. Considering him a nuisance they had done everything in their power to prevent him from engaging in political life.
Rwagasore, the son of the local mwami, king Mwambutsa, who was to become head of state once Burundi became independent, was put under house arrest at a certain point and told to refrain from political activities.
Belgium clearly opted for the local Christian Democrats as the rulers of the country, considering them to be more lenient politicians, while Rwagasore was thought to be inﬂuenced by radical political ideas such as those adopted by Congo’s ﬁrst prime minister, Patrice Lumumba.
This Wednesday October 13, 2021, several celebration events were held across the country in memory of this important cultural and political figure.
In the town hall of Bujumbura, the ceremonies began with a mass in his memory at the Regina Mundi Cathedral and were enhanced by the presence of President Evariste Ndayishimiye in the company of his wife and other government officials.
According to Father Félix Fupi the Priest of the Parish Cathedral Regina Mundi, there are no longer courageous and free-spirited men capable of doing good, of speaking the truth and of assuming it.
He took this opportunity to urge the country’s authorities to show humility, to have the courage to speak out against evil, to recognize and accept the good achievements of others even if they do not share their ideas. He called on the Burundians to perpetuate the legacy of Prince Louis Rwagasore to build a peaceful country.
Father Félix Fupi reminded the Christians present that the commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the assassination of the hero of the independence of Burundi is an opportunity offered to them to examine their conscience in order to see if their actions turn out to be honest and are according to God’s will instead of shutting himself in and accusing others of wickedness or doing wrong.
“We are called to live with honesty in the image of Prince Louis Rwagasore, denounce evil and praise the merits of others,” he said.
He pointed out that there are some people in Burundi who cannot positively appreciate the achievements of others.
He asked them to have the spirit and the courage to characterise it as it is, saying this is an important step towards fair justice.
“Avoid bad advisers who only clap even though they are convinced they are endangering you. People like this are to be feared because they can endanger the life of an entire nation,” he said.
President Ndayishimiye and his wife first laid a wreath at the Mausoleum of Prince Louis Rwagasore at Mount Vugizo in the town hall of Bujumbura.
After the presidential couple, it was the turn of the diplomatic corps which laid a wreath of flowers on the tomb of the hero of independence, Prince Louis Rwagasore.
The biological members of the family of Prince Louis Rwagasore were then invited to lay a wreath at the Mausoleum of Prince Louis Rwagasore, followed lastly by the laying of wreaths by representatives of the political parties approved in Burundi.
Politics
President Salva Kiir Sacks Two Ministers
South Sudan President Salva Kiir has sacked two ministers and an adviser in Northern Bahr el Ghazal state.
Kiir, in a decree issued on Saturday, gave no reasons for his decision which comes less than a year since these appointments were made.
Some officials, however, attributed the changes to recommendations made by governor Tong Akeen Ngor in which he allegedly asked Kiir to remove the two state ministers and an adviser.
They cited lack of loyalty and connection with political competitors as having influenced the president’s decision to sack these officials.
According to the presidential decree, Kiir removed Information minister, Abraham Wol Kom, replacing him with William Anyuon Kuol.
The South Sudanese leader, in the decree, also sacked Education minister, Valentino Achak Deng and replaced him with Bol Akok.
Akok was serving as state minister of Animal Resources and Fisheries.
Meanwhile, Kiir also removed Arkanjelo Athian Teng Angok, a former deputy governor and a veteran of the liberation struggle from an advisory position without replacement and no new assignment.
Similary, two former ministers and an adviser in South Sudan’s Northern Bahr El Ghazal state have welcomed their recent removal, drawing positive comments from ruling party (SPLM) members on social media platforms.
Valentino Achak Deng, a former minister of Education who was sacked last week through a presidential directive, welcomed his removal with gratitude.
“I am relieved and grateful”, wrote Deng on his Facebook page hours after removal without additional comments. His supporters and admirers, some of whom wished him good luck, commended his decision to clear the air, consoling that “bright future lies ahead”. “Who knows, you could be the next governor to sit in that same office which Tong Akeen Ngor occupies”, wrote one commentator.
Abraham Wol Kom, former information minister also welcomed his sacking from the office, pledging loyalty to the ruling SPLM which he joined at an young age.
Arkangelo Athian Teng Angok, a former deputy governor and a veteran of the war liberation struggle followed suit. He welcomed his sacking, describing it as “a normal practice in public life”.
He wondered what prompted his sacking by the South Sudanese leader.
Supporters speculate that his credentials and seniority in the party structure could have caused a suspicion in governor Ngor to see him as one of the silence competitors on whose behalf politicians in Juba are campaigning to make him a successor. Angok neither deny nor confirm the speculation. Some depict him as a potential candidate and one of those who could be a right choice, given his political background in the liberation struggle as well as years of service in various capacities.
Others, however, see it differently, arguing removal without assignment puts his political future in uncertainty, with few observers willing to predict he could be one of those who will emerge as the immediate replacement after the usual haggling between competitors.
“Political is the unfair game in life and given the way president Salva Kiir does his things, Arkenjelo Athian could be the next replacement”, said a commentator. He gave an example of Paul Malong Awan, former governor of the state and his political competitor, Gen Dau Aturjong Nyuol with whom he had always contested leadership and command assignments, including the 2010 gubernatorial elections.
“Looked at what he did to Paul Malong? Malong never wanted Dau Aturjong to serve at home in any capacity, whether in the military or in politics, especially after he contested with him the 2010 elections. But what happened? Kiir appointed him as the division commander and took him to Wunyiik immediately after Paul Malong was removed. So, do not be too confident”, he cautioned.
Others overlooked his perspectives, preferring a candidate from ethnic Luo, sparking additional comments.
“You guys are drinking from one cup. Widen your perspectives”, said another in a WhatsApp chat group. “There is a notable trend before and after these changes. The removal could just be another trigger of this campaign like discourse in this social media platform”.
“From what I read, there is a likelihood of president Kiir deciding to appoint a new governor from the Luo this time. And I support this because they are part of us in the state and they have never had the opportunity to ascend to the position of governor since creation of the state in 1994”, he commented.
A highly placed presidential source said the president wants at least three names from which he would make a choice, but the decision has been stalled because of the overwhelming submissions of names, some of whom lack work experience.
Rayon Sports FC Signs Brazilian Forward 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐚 𝐒𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐬
Laurent Gbagbo Launches New Political Party
DRC Opposition Protests Against Phone Tax
Britain To Return Cock Statue British Soldiers Stole From Nigeria
Tanzania’s Economy Records 4.3% Expansion in 2nd Quarter
Thomas Sankara’s Assassination Trial Adjourned To October 21
Minister Ugirashebuja In DRC For EAPCCO General Meeting
Rwanda Police Chief Attends EAPCCO General Meeting In DRC
French Medical Students, Lecturers Visit Rwanda Military Hospital For Study Tour
Zuma Enjoying Jail From Opulent Home
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Tech4 days ago
Kenya To Export 20,000 Nurses To UK
-
Business4 days ago
Siemens To Invest In Rwanda’s Vaccine Production
-
Opinions5 days ago
Exploration, Investment Opportunities In Mauritania’s Petroleum Industry
-
Sports2 days ago
Tennis: British Cameron Beats American Tommy At Indian Wells Masters
-
National5 days ago
Malawian Deputy Minister Of Defence, Delegation Visit Rwanda
-
Tech3 days ago
October Dedicated to Cyber Security Awareness
-
Politics2 days ago
President Salva Kiir Sacks Two Ministers
-
East-Africa3 days ago
Covid-19 Pushed 1million Tanzanians Into Poverty