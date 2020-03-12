Ship owners in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo have ended their strike and resumed transportation on Lake Kivu.

Most ships and boats had been docked at various landing sites for days in protest against a fee hike.

Prudent Mpama, provincial secretary of the Association des Armateurs sur le Lac Kivu (ASSALAK) said they ended their strike on Wednesday.

“We have decided to end the strike because the authorities of North Kivu and South Kivu together with the federation of Congo companies at the national level promise to support us in our demands. We will continue to pay the tax boat exit permit at $ 50 pending the solution for its downward revision,” he said.

Cautious Mpama said that the first boat for Bukavu-Goma traffic left the port the same Wednesday.

It should be recalled that Tuesday, March 10, 2020 during a meeting between the provincial government of South Kivu and the shipowners focused on this strike, no solution was found and the two parties are separated without a tangible solution.

The shipowners on Lake Kivu had launched this strike movement, which lasted 3 days, to castigate the increase in the boat exit permit tax, which went from $ 30 to $ 50.