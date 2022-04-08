Rwandan police and military peacekeepers serving in United Nations missions in Central African Republic (CAR) and South Sudan, were on Thursday, April 7, joined by the Rwandan community, high profile government and UN officials, and friends of Rwanda to mark the 28th commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

In CAR, President Faustin Archange Touadera joined Rwandans living and working there to pay tribute to more than one million innocent lives massacred during the 100 days of horror, in the event held in the capital Bangui.

Rwanda maintains three Police contingents under the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), with two of them operating the Bangui.

The commemoration was marked with the lighting of the candles as sign of hope and one minute of silence to pay respect to the victims of the Genocide against Tutsi in Rwanda in 1994.

The event was also attended by diplomats and consulates accredited to CAR as well as top leaders of MINUSCA. It was characterized with testimonies from survivors depicted the long journey they lived during the horror period and how, despite being minors, took over the challenging parental responsibilities.

Olivier Kayumba, the Head of Rwanda Diplomatic Mission in CAR thanked President Touadera for joining Rwandan community to commemorate, adding that it demonstrates “strong relationship to the prevailing good cooperation between two brotherly countries.”

He emphasized it was the history characterized by hatred, divisionism and dehumanization among the Rwandans that resulted into the loss of more than one million innocent people 28 years ago.

Kayumba explained how the Genocide was not caused by the crash of the presidential plane as some perceived.

“The Genocide against Tutsi was planned and taught through divisionism, dehumanization to exterminate a group of Rwandans,” Kayumba said.

He called on countries still harboring masterminds and perpetrators to do the right thing to bring them to justice, as well as fight genocide denial.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Francophonie and Centrafrican Community abroad, Madam Sylvie Baïpo-Temon, who spoke on behalf of the Government of CAR, appreciated the invitation to share the history of Rwanda as a friend and a sister country.

She acknowledged the efforts by the Rwandan Government and the people of Rwanda in the reconciliation and national unity as sign of “hard work and good political will” of President Paul Kagame, who focuses on good governance and social economic development.

A moment to remember was also held in the Rwandan Police base-camp in Kaga-Bandora, about 400kms from Bangui, where another Formed Police Unit (FPU) contingent is deployed.

SOUTH SUDAN

In South Sudan, where Rwanda maintains two FPU contingents, the commemoration in Juba was presided over by the Minister for Cabinet Affairs, Dr. Martin Lomuro.

It was also attended by the UNMISS Police Commissioner, Madam Christine Fossen, senior officials in South Sudan military and Police as well as officials from UNMISS leadership and other contributing countries.

Minister Lomuro appreciated Rwanda’s progress under the strategic leadership of President Paul Kagame, adding that the presence of Rwandan peacekeepers is of value and a lesson to the people of South Sudan to borrow a leaf.

In Malakal, Upper Nile State where Rwanda FPU-1 of 240 officers are deployed, they also joined the rest of Rwandans and friends of Rwanda to remember.