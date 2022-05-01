The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), in collaboration with KORAA (KOICA Rwanda Alumni Association) members, conducted a community outreach with the aim of building community resilience against COVID-19 in Hope Growers ECD center “Ku Mukindo”.

During the event, KOICA Rwanda office donated personal hygiene and sanitization materials, daily essentials, and educational materials for children worth around Rwf 3.5 million.

The community outreach has brought together representatives from the sector education office, the executive secretary of Nyarubuye cell, ECD children and their parents, representatives from KOICA Rwanda Office and KORAA board members.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, KOICA has been supporting its partner countries in their efforts to cope with the pandemic through its initiative called “Agenda for Building Resilience Against COVID-19”. In Rwanda, KOICA has disbursed around US$1 million to donate personal protective equipment (PPEs), mobile testing labs, and daily essentials for communities.