Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), closed a 1-week training program for public servants under the theme ‘Program for building Capacity on Social Welfare Services in Southeastern African Countries’, which was virtually held at the Rwanda Management Institute (RMI) from August 24 to 31.

Since 1991, KOICA has provided Rwandan government officials with opportunities to gain first-hand knowledge of Korea’s development experience to contribute to their individual development and their organizations through its CIAT program (Capacity Improvement and Advancement for Tomorrow).

This program is the first of a 3-years training series for Capacity development on Social Welfare Services in Rwanda designed to share Korea’s social welfare and social services development experience. KOICA is targeting to train approximately 60 Rwandan Government officials in this field for the following two years in partnership with the RDB (Rwanda Development Board).

Speaking at the event, Mr. CHON, Gyong Shik, the country director of KOICA Rwanda office, said that due to the challenge of COVID-19, the feasibility of the usual practices of invitational training had not been possible since 2020. KOICA came up with a different way to continue to support Rwanda with remote learning programs like this until the situation can return to normal.

Mr. CHON said “This program is carefully customized and designed to fit the needs and expectations of Rwandan officials in enhancing their practical understanding, as well as enhancing capacities for policy development on social welfare services. KOICA believes that as the course proceeds, its purpose has been established and will successfully be accomplished by the end of the course series. KOICA hopes that what trainees have learned over the past week will help them a lot in their daily duties, they will be able to apply what they learned to their daily work.”

According to one of these training beneficiaries, participants learned about Korea’s social services experience in the system, infrastructure, project development and others, which has empowered them and strengthened their skills and capabilities.

He believes that it will help them contribute to finding solutions for Social Welfare Services that the country needs to thrive in the current fast-changing world.

Since 1991, KOICA has been implementing its grant aid programs in Rwanda, disbursing about US$150 million through various projects and capacity-building programs. KOICA officially opened its Rwanda Office in 2011.

KOICA currently has over ten ongoing projects in Rwanda in the education, agriculture and ICT sectors. With the outbreak of COVID-19, KOICA has also supported the government of Rwanda in response to the pandemic by providing a mobile testing vehicle, walk-through testing booths and personal protective equipment (PPE) worth about US$1 million.