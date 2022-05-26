Vincent Jean Mpoy Kompany departure will inevitably cause a stir in Anderlecht, but it is not a big surprise.

In recent months, there have been a lot of rumors about the relationship between Kompany and management.

After the last match of the season, Sunday in Bruges, neither the management nor the coach categorically denied the rumors sending Vincent Kompany to England.

On Monday, an end-of-season meeting was scheduled between the coach and all the coaches of the youth teams. It was canceled at the last minute.

There’s been quite a bit of discussion in Neerpede this week. Between the President, Wouter Vandenhaute, the CEO, Peter Verbeke, and Vincent Kompany himself. Everyone took the opportunity to give their opinion on the past season.

In calm and respect, but with obvious differences of opinion. For Kompany, it’s simple, he got the best out of the group he had at his disposal. The management believes, for its part, that the coach has done a good job, but that there was perhaps a way to do better in terms of results.

And what particularly annoyed the bosses of Sporting was the always positive communication of Vincent Kompany. After the split in Bruges, he said he was “very proud of his kids”.

A speech that surprised the leaders. The market value of the core made available to the former Red Devil approached 100 million euros this season. That’s a lot for “kids”.

And that’s not all. Before the Champions Playoffs kicked off, Kompany felt that Anderlecht’s season had already been successful.

A speech not really appreciated internally, especially since a week after qualifying for the Champions Playoffs, Sporting lost the match of its season, against Ghent, in the Cup final.

And that, from the first day of the playoffs, the Mauves abandoned their illusions of the title by falling on the lawn of the Union Saint-Gilloise.

Management believes that with the nucleus at his disposal, Vincent Kompany could have scored better results against Vitesse, in the Conference League qualifiers at the start of the season, against Ghent, in the classic phase and in the Cup final and against the Union, a veritable pet peeve of Sporting throughout the 2021-2022 financial year.

The chapter therefore closed abruptly on Wednesday. For three years, Kompany gave himself body and soul to restore Anderlecht to its former identity. And his work is not finished, because there is still a long way to go to the heights of Belgian football.

But the question he naturally asked himself was whether he was given sufficient means to reduce the gap. Neerpede will again be a hub next summer, with many departures and many arrivals.

And Anderlecht will have to find a new architect to put the puzzle in place. According to information from Laatste Nieuws, Felice Mazzu is Sporting’s main target to succeed him, but will the successful Union manager be ready to leave Parc Duden for Parc Astrid?

Alongside the appointment of a new coach, many other tasks await Peter Verbeke in the coming weeks. What impact will Kompany’s departure have on the transfer window?

Young players, such as Zikzee, Kouamé and Sergio Gomez, arrived after a phone call from the former City captain, Anderlecht will now have to find another power of attraction to attract players of this quality.

Sporting had made continuity and stability the key words of its reconstruction. The departure of VIncent Kompany risks upsetting what has been put in place over the past three years…