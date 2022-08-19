Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) organized a community outreach activity under its “Agenda for Building Resilience Against COVID-19” in collaboration with KOICA Rwanda Alumni Association (KORAA) on August 19, 2022 at the Soroptimist International Club/ECD center in Muhanga district.

KORAA is the Rwandan association for those who previously participated in KOICA’s capacity development programs, including short-term online and invitational training as well as Master’s degree scholarship under the “Capacity Improvement and Advancement for Tomorrow (CIAT).”

The community outreach was composed of activities designed to contribute to the local community, including the cleaning of community roads, teaching English to the ECD centre’s children through music and dance and donating personal sanitation materials as well as daily essentials.

KOICA Rwanda office donated meals, washing soaps and hygiene papers, mattresses and children books to the ECD center to help boost educational outcomes of children and support the creation of a conducive environment for the ECD Children’s development.

The total value of the donation made to the community and ECD center was about Rwf 2.9 million (US$2,900).

“By organizing this community outreach, we wish to build community resilience against COVID-19 through our ABC program and contribute to the Soroptimist International Club/ECD Centre to strengthen nutrition and educational outcomes of children”, said Mr. KwonHo KIM, Deputy Country Director of KOICA Rwanda office. “We will jointly discuss with stakeholders about the future of the ECD and define its roles and responsibilities to achieve the ultimate goal of Children’s right to early childhood education”.

Azele Kamusine, the legal representative of Soroptimist International Club in her speech appreciated KOICA Rwanda for supporting the children and their parents in the ECD centre, and emphasized that the outreach activity was a great idea and the community around the centre will now be even more encouraged to focus on their children’s wellbeing. “The community outreach in Soroptimist International Club/ECD center marks an important milestone in the roadmap toward building capabilities and enhancing mind-set change in the community of Muhanga district”.