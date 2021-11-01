Kizza Besigye Accuses President Museveni Of Poor Planning

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni announced last week that his country will fully reopen in January. His government had imposed various restrictions including closing borders, schools as part of stopping further spread of the deadly covid-19 pandemic.

However, Dr Kizza Besigye the main critic of Museveni’s government believes the country’s leadership has poorly managed the pandemic and it lacks an exit plan.

“The country has to wait for Mr. Museveni to capriciously declare the reopening. There must be a plan based on the realities we have,” Besigye said on Monday.

He said before covid-19 came to Uganda, “we pointed out that the problem is the absence of a plan. You must move according to plan. This is not just a gamble. It is a disaster if public matters are handled like this at such a time.”

This fierce critic noted that even up to now, “we have our schools closed because we never had a plan. You saw the confusion in opening schools. Uganda doesn’t have leadership, and it is a disaster for our country.”

Since covid-19 arrived in Uganda in March last year, it has claimed 3,215 lives and infected a total of 126000.

“Covid-19 should have been a wake-up call for anybody who cares. It became clear to me that we don’t have any money in our reserves. We had to run and borrow to deal with the crisis. We didn’t have a single bag of food,”Besigye notes.

In his observation, Besigye says Museveni’s government had to borrow money and run around for suppliers to make arrangements. “We are the country that doesn’t have emergency systems, whether it is ambulances or fire.”

“Covid-19 money was borrowed to manage the crisis we have. Have we solved that? Today if you get an accident, if you are lucky, the police pickup truck will be your ambulance,” He said.

Besigye also blames much of the mishandling of the state on the fact that President Museveni does not take any advice, moreover he has so many of them.

“Anybody who lives in this country knows that Mr. Museveni is unadvisable. He doesn’t know some of his advisors. The cabinet should be part of the structural body of advisors. You can ask them, does he work on the advice of anybody?,” Besigye said.

“Some people say we are always criticizing the government. Tell me whether what we are saying is true or not,” he said.