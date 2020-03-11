Celebrated Rwandan artist Kitoko Patrick Bibarwa has broken his own rules and conditions by going public and showcasing a photo of himself and an unidentified lady while kissing.

The ‘Agacecuru Kange’ hit star is currently stationed in the United Kingdom and is rumoured to be preparing for marriage later this year although the exact date hasn’t been announced.

Kitoko has been on a marathon releasing new hits after hits including some colabos such as Am in love Sheebah with Uganda’s Sheebah. Kitoko has also released Wenema, Rurabo, Kamikazi, Urankunda Bikandenga, Rurashonga, Amadaimon, You, Urukundo.

According to industry statistics, Kitoko’s music online has attracted more than 501,311-Song Downloads and 661,543-Song Plays.

Most of his songs exude with tenacity and heavy disco vigour and they are of sing-along quality in English, Swahili, Kinyarwanda and Luganda.

In the music industry, his songs are a big product identifying with large audience because of his style of afro fusion where he blends Congolese flavor with native Rwandan feel and he started all this from church choir.

In February 2013, Kitoko performed at the Rwandan Cultural Festival in Jylland-Fyn, Denmark. He has also performed in United States, France, Belgium etc and he has enjoyed awards like Salax and others.