Police and other detectives have been sited at Kobil Fuel Station at Kisimenti, Remera, following a heated disagreement between a licensed supplier and owners of the facility.

Before noon, the fuel station was sealed off and made inaccessible to motorists that would have preferred to drive-in and fill up their cars.

Peter Turyahikayo, through his Company – P&A Distributors Ltd, has been conducting business with Kenol Kobil under a dealership license agreement since 2006, selling Kobil products such as fuel and LPG gaz.

This supplier told Taarifa that Kenol Kobil owes him more than Frw405million for various products he supplied yet the station has been allegedly sold to new owners. “He adds that they terminated the agreement without paying me.”

Early last year, Rubis Energie, a French company, acquired an equivalent of 96.85% stake in Kenol Kobil.

This means the new owners would begin a process of taking over all stations, installations and facilities spread in East African countries including Rwanda.

“In November, they wrote to me saying they would not renew my contract. I wrote back to them that if you choose so, I want you to respect the terms and conditions within the agreement. I asked them to clear all the arrears before termination of the agreement,” Turyahikayo told Taarifa on Wednesday.

In his detailed explanation to Taarifa, Turyahikayo says that by time Ken Kobil was sold to Rubis Energie, his supply agreement was still valid and ongoing and that it was important that he first gets paid all arrears then he hands over the station to Kobil that would also officially hand it over to new owners.

This morning, they [Kobil] came with private security guards and forcefully took over the fuel station.

Turyahikayo also brought in Remera sector Security under Ireme Cooperative Security.

After the Kobil officials reached the fuel station; they disconnected electricity from the pumps.

By Press time, efforts to reach Kobil officials were futile as none at the site was willing to speak to Taarifa.