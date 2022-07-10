Former opposition presidential candidate Martin Fayulu has blamed the government of President Felix Tshisekedi for intentionally allowing the war to drag on for long.

“If I were in power, the war in the Democratic Republic of Congo was going to end,” Martin Fayulu said on Saturday at a mass rally of his party supporters.

Fayulu is the president of the Citizen Engagement for Development (ECIDE) political party of which he intends to officially hold an ordinary congress on Monday July 11.

Fayulu, one of the fierce opponents of the current regime told party supporters in Kinsangani on Saturday that Rwanda is supporting the M23 rebels responsible for the security crisis raging in North Kivu.

Fayulu is expected on Monday to announce his interest in presenting himself for the 2023 presidential bid.

Until todate, Martin Fayulu believes he won the 2018 elections with 61.51% votes, while president-elect Felix Tshisekedi took 18.86% of the vote and ruling coalition candidate Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary received 18.49%.

Adetermined Fayulu took the matter to court of which he lost and instead declared himself president-elect.

“I am now considering myself as the sole legitimate President of the Democratic Republic of Congo,” Fayulu said in a statement then. “As such, I ask the Congolese people not to recognize any individual who would claim this authority illegitimately nor to obey any orders that would emanate from such a person.”