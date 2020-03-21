In 2011, when Joseph Kabila Kabange was re-elected as President after winning elections, a Congolese soldier Colonel John Tshibangu became angry and threatened to forcefully remove Kabila.

Kabila then obtained 49% of the vote against 32% for veteran opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi. Tshisekedi rejected the results and declared himself president, raising fears of violent protests.

Col. Tshibangu defected in August 2012 and announced the creation of an armed movement to claim what he considered to be the “electoral victory” of the late Etienne Tshisekedi in the November elections 2011.

The Kabila government launched a manhunt for Col. Tshibangu but he continued to elude the country’s security.

Before deserting, Colonel Tshibangu was the commander responsible for the FARDC 8th military region based in Kananga. He is considered as the first military opponent of ex-president Joseph Kabila.

Arrested on January 30, 2018 in Tanzania and then transferred to Kinshasa where he was incarcerated at the military prison of Ndolo. He was charged with desertion abroad, violation of orders and participation in an insurrectional movement.

The colonel’s arrest followed a video he had posted on social networks and in which he said he wanted to “chase” Joseph Kabila president of the DRC within 45 days, if the latter did not ask “pardon” to the Congolese for the repression of December 31, 2017.

The Tanzanian immigration authorities arrested him at Dar es Salaam airport and he was the holder of a Central African passport.

The colonel was intercepted “under a non-aggression protocol in force in the Great Lakes region which provides that a state cannot harbor an individual suspected of planning a rebellion in a neighboring country”.

Court battle began while the defense had requested the provisional release of the accused, which, according to his lawyers, is seriously ill and needed treatment. Relatives say John Tshibangu’s health has deteriorated dramatically since last year.

Col. Tshibangu opposed Kabila’s third term to the point of initiating a rebellion against the former president who wanted to run for a second term in office, also wanting to amend the constitution. He first opposed Joseph Kabila’s victory over Etienne Tshisekedi in the 2011 presidential election.

Pressure from various human rights groups has been exerted on the government of President Felix Tshisekedi to release all prisoners of political conscience.

The military high court of Kinshasa ordered this Friday during a public hearing the provisional release of Colonel John Tshibangu.