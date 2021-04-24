Kinshasa Governor Bans Protest March Against Monusco

Gentiny Ngobila Mbaka the Governor of DRC’s city of Kinshasa has warned against any form of planned protest marching in the capital.

An opposition pressure group Lamuka platform formed by the main political parties is scheduled to paralyse Kinshasa beginning this Saturday with protest marches calling for the immediate departure of UN peacekeeping force and other and humanitarian organisations.

According to Blanchard Mongomba, Secretary General of Nouvel Élan, one of the flagship political parties of the Lamuka platform, the protest march is planned for an entire week.

“I cannot take note of your activity which, with regard to the instructions of the Supreme Authority as well as the restrictions decreed by the World Health Organization (WHO), is likely to lead to massive contamination of Covid-19, ”said Governor Ngobila.

“The Provincial Commissioner of the Congolese National Police / City of Kinshasa as well as the mayors of the communes concerned are requested, to ensure prevent such protests,” Governor Ngobila said.

The United Nations Stabilization mission in Congo is being asked to leave Congolese soil because it has not provided any active support to the FARDC Army in ongoing campaign to eliminate foreign militia.

“We are killed while MONUSCO is here to protect us. Let them go home. We do not need tourists in our country,” Kasereka Fundi, a protester in Beni told media last week.

The protests intensified in December 2020 when the Monusco mandate was extended for another year. The decision was taken according to the general report of the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guitteres, on the current state of the DRC.

However, Monusco had until December 20, 2020 to pack and leave, however, earlier this week, Jean-Pierre Lacroix the Assistant Secretary General of UN flew to Kinshasa to negotiate an extension for Monusco.

The new mandate now focuses on; protecting civilians and supporting the stabilization and strengthening of state institutions in the DRC as well as the main reforms in governance and security.

Monusco is composed of 14,000 military personnel, 660 for military observers and staff officers, 581 for police officers and 1050 members of formed police units.

The UN peacekeeping mission in Congo was established by the United Nations Security Council in resolutions 1279 (1999) and 1291 (2000) of the United Nations Security Council to monitor the peace process of the Second Congo War, though much of its focus subsequently turned to the Ituri conflict, the Kivu conflict and the Congo conflict.