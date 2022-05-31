The DRC’s Minister of Communication and Media, Patrick Muyaya, hinted this Monday, during a press briefing, that the government does not rule out the severance of diplomatic relations with Rwanda and the expelling its ambassador in Kinshasa, Vincent Karega.

According to the government spokesperson, at this stage, all hypotheses are on the table.

“Today, many compatriots are asking for a break in diplomatic relations with Rwanda, the expulsion of the ambassador. I must tell you that at this stage, all the hypotheses are on the table. We, by the strategy of the President Felix Tshisekedi, we cannot, whatever the nature of the crisis today, close the doors to the possibilities of discussions”, he indicated.

In addition, he suggested that the government supports and supervises the various demonstrations of anger organized spontaneously in the country against Rwanda.

“The mobilization took place, we very much appreciate it, in Kinshasa, in Goma in a spontaneous way, soon in other cities of the country. These are demonstrations that we support because we, as a government, we understand the anger of the population because of a neighbour who does not think of being at peace at home without coming to disturb us in our country. Today, it is our duty, as government, to control this frustration because it contributes not only to providing support to the armed forces but also to supporting us in our efforts to resolve the problems,” said Minister Muyaya.

As a reminder, the Congolese government accuses Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebel movement currently fighting against congolese army in coalition with FDLR rebels since last week in the territories of Rutshuru and Nyiragongo, in North Kivu.

He also said that his country had suspended RwandAir flights to Congo-Kinshasa.