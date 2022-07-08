The provincial Minister of the Interior, Security and Justice, Didier Tenge te Litho on Thursday kicked off the operation to identify foreigners and issuance of residence cards, in the commune of Gombe.

Tenge te Litho noted that the launch of this project whose objectives are in line with the vision of Kin-Bopeto, initiated by Governor Gentiny Ngobila Mbaka, is made possible thanks to the public-private partnership with the company “Smart Security services”.

The general manager of the company “Smart security services”, Yannick Batupe, welcomed the interest that the governor of the city has given to this project of identification and the issuance of cards for foreigners, stressing that the Kinshasa population was estimated, in 2021, at more than 18 million inhabitants.

However, he said, there is a migratory flow in the capital, with a large number of expatriates having chosen the DRC as their host country, hence there is a need to set up a platform whose mission will be to produce and issue residence cards for foreigners established in the city-province of Kinshasa.

In addition, he revealed that this operation will allow the city of Kinshasa to maximize its revenue by collecting taxes related to the production of cards and this is in line with the vision of the Head of State, Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi.

The mission of the provincial commission for the supervision of the issuance of cards for foreigners is to study, prepare and evaluate, in collaboration with the municipalities, the operations relating to the issuance of residence cards for foreigners living in the city of Kinshasa, d issue opinions on the eligibility of the foreign citizen to obtain the said card and establish the provincial register of foreigners. This provincial commission was created in 2011, we recall.