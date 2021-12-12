Kinshasa-Brazzaville Road-rail Bridge To Cost €713.4M

President Paul Kagame has said that technology and innovation are among the driving forces and transformation tools for Rwanda’s economy.

He said this during the first edition of Hanga Pitch Fest 2021 awarding ceremony that took place at Kigali Arena.

He said that for innovation and technology to impact the economy more effort must be invested.

“If you want to drive the economy based on the knowledge, which is very important, and by the way which is available in any part of the world you go to, it depends on how you are ready to tap into that and the difference will be made by how you focus on it, invest in it,” he said.

President Kagame also called upon investors and companies to invest and support start-up companies for them to be able to grow but also emphasized the importance of partnerships.

“Hanga Pitch Fest has equipped all those who participated to grow your companies. I want to encourage you to take full advantage of the programs and the services in our countries to help start-ups entrepreneurs succeed. More public and private partnerships are needed in order to accelerate the growth of the startup ecosystem. In advanced economies, eventually which ours want to be. The linkage between the universities and entrepreneurship are deep and productivity in Africa should be no different,” the President said.

He also encouraged tech hubs that are opening up to continue with their efforts in supporting Rwanda’s start-ups and enterprises.

“I want to single out an example of Norrsken East Africa, which launched recently that will offer 20 Rwandan start-ups a platform to serve some of Africa’s health challenges,” he said.

Meanwhile, Paula Ingabire, the Minister of ICT and Innovation said the event is a call for the responsible organs to continue supporting the young innovators. “They can’t walk this entrepreneurial journey alone and they are going to need all of us,” she stressed.

Claire Akamanzi, RDB CEO congratulated the winners for their talent and innovations, entrepreneurship spirit, commitment and perseverance and reminded them of the major contribution they have towards the economy, calling them “the future that will deliver Rwanda’s economic transformation.”

Winners

Out of the 400 different start-ups that applied only 25 were selected and 5 reached the final stage where the overall champion walked away with a US$50,000 cash prize.

Among the best five, Dianne Cyuzuzo, the only female in the finalist’s group became the champion of the HangaPitchFest 2021 for her digital project that seeks to bring back Rwanda’s traditional artifacts on the market.

Leandre Berwa whose project, Second Life Storage, offers power back up and energy storage, walked away with US$20,000.

While Norman Mugisha, the 3rd Run-up Afri-farmers walked away with US$15,000, and respectively Yussouf Ntwali the CEO of BAG, and Angelo Igitego whose project seek to boost employment and medical services US$12,500.

On top of the financial boost, winners will also be helped to access investors around the world among other benefits.

HangaPitch Fest is an initiative of the Rwanda Development Board and Ministry of ICT and Innovation that aims to offer young entrepreneurs a platform where they can showcase ideas that are creating different innovations.