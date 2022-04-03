Kinshasa and Brazzaville Sign Military Cooperation Agreement

The Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Congo have signed a military and technical cooperation agreement during the 8th special Defense and Security session between the two countries convened in Kinshasa.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Interior, Security, Decentralization and Customary Affairs, Daniel Aselo Okito welcomed the relevant recommendations resulting from this session.

“He reassured that the government of the DRC will do everything possible for the effective application of all the resolutions, so that the results of the next exercise are fully positive”, according to the Congolese news agency.

The head of DRC security noted that the meeting was part of the implementation of the recommendations of the 12th session of the large joint cooperation commission, organized from 16 to 20 December 2021, in Kintele, in the Republic of Congo, reflecting the desire of two Heads of State to see peoples live in unity, harmony and peace.

Gilbert Kabanda Kurhenga the DRC Minister of National Defense and Veterans said he was satisfied with the progress of these meetings which focused on the security situation of the two countries, the fight against terrorism and the assessment of military cooperation as well as the rail-road bridge construction project and so many other subjects of common interest.

Like the military and technical cooperation agreement between Kinshasa and Brazzaville, the two parties also signed the report of the meeting of ministers.