The Kinshasa government has ordered the South Sudanese troops to vacate DRC territory and respect the country’s sovereignty.

According to intelligence reports reaching Taarifa Investigative desk, large numbers of South Sudan People’s Defence Forces troops have been sited in Aru where they have terrorized Congolese residents there.

“Security on this border is a problem. We had several incursions”, said Nicolas Idroru a civil society leader.

He also confirmed that the south Sudanese troops were first sited in their area as early as February when they launched attacks. According to local civil society, one person had been killed and a customary chief taken hostage.

The Kinshasa government has reponded by deploying more national troops FARDC to secure the border area and protect the citizens there.

“We welcome the effort made by the DRC government to have responded to the many complaints from the population requesting for deployment of FARDC elements in Aru, which has been confronted with incursions by foreign forces. We welcome this effort by which we see the deployment of a large number of FARDC”, indicated, Wednesday, the coordinator of the civil society of the chiefdom of the kakwa in the territory of Aru.