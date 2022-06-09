Standing before President Félix Tshisekedi, ministers, deputies, senators and deputies gathered in parliament in Kinshasa, King Philippe of Belgium this Wednesday, regretted about the humiliations and abuses orchestrated by Belgian colonial power on Congolese territory.

“Today, you want to write a new chapter in our relations and look to the future, encouraged by the formidable youth of the Congolese people who only ask to enhance their talents,” the king spoke in front of a crowd.

“Let’s write this new chapter together. Without forgetting the past, but fully assuming it, in order to transmit to the new generation a thoughtful and peaceful memory of our common history.”

“Although many Belgians were sincerely invested, deeply loving the Congo and its inhabitants, the colonial regime as such was based on exploitation and domination. This regime was that of an unequal relationship, in itself unjustifiable, marked by paternalism, discrimination and racism. It gave rise to abuses and humiliations, ”he recalled.

“On the occasion of my first trip to Congo, here, in front of the Congolese people and those who still suffer from it today, I wish to reaffirm my deepest regrets for these wounds of the past. Sincere regrets that I had expressed in the letter that I sent to you, Mr. President, two years ago now, for the 60th anniversary of independence,” the king said.

Philippe of Belgium began a six-day visit to the DRC on Tuesday. Just after his arrival, he praised the merit and the efforts made by the Congolese alongside Belgium during the two world wars by decorating the last of the Congolese veterans, Albert Kunyuku, 100 years old.

The veteran was made a Commander of the Order of the Crown. The king also gave the National Museum of the DRC a giant mask of the Suku people, as a symbol.