For almost a year, some employees of Kigali Institute of Management have not received a single coin from their salaries and the lockdown has made life extremely difficult.

Teamed up through their twitter handle @KimUstaff, which they created on Monday, March 10, they describe themselves as, “We are Academic, Administrative and Support Staff members working at KIM University located in Kigali, Rwanda.”

The problems at KIM university according to the staff, range from non-payment of salaries to management related issues.

They have used several means to address their problems but the institution they work for has preferred to respond with a deaf ear to their requests. The only last chance they believe will help them secure justice is the intervention of the President and the Prime Minister.

“We appreciate your efforts against COVID19. Amid this critical time, KIM staff is suffering more as our employer didn’t pay 8 months’ salary, no medical cover,” the staff said via Twitter, informing the President and the Prime Minister.

They also said, they had approached the Ministry of Education, Higher Education Council (HEC) Board and the Labour Ministry but there has been no solution. “Please intervene,” the staff pleaded.

In a letter sent to the Labour Ministry, the employees highlighted key problems they are facing and describe them as violations.

Delay in payment of salaries and other benefits to staff, which violates Article 66 of the labour law that provides for a right to salary.

They also accuse the institution of rationing their salaries; “paying salaries in percentage” amounting to violation of article 67 which outlines the means of salary payment.

According to the angry staff, the institution has been engaged in discrimination while allocating payments. “Paying some members and ignoring others” – this, according to them, violates Article 9.

Another claim indicates that the institution suspended their medical insurance.

The embattled staff also accuse the institution of intimidating them with the aim of silencing them.

“Because the Vice Chancellor operates as a one-man recruitment committee, he found it appropriate to hire more part-time lecturers, several courses have been delayed due to the availability of visiting lecturers who denied to teach any new course unless they are paid for previous courses they had taught.”