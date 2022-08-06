Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have ended their love relationship after nine months together.

The reality personality, 41, and Pete, 28, were first linked in October last year weeks after Kim made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, where the now ex-couple shared an on-screen kiss.

However after less than a year together, an insider told us that the pair have decided to just be friends – citing demanding schedules and the long distance as Pete works on a project in Australia while Kim is based in the U.S.

Pete has spent months filming his upcoming movie Wizards! in Australia, where Kim visited him in July for a romantic getaway in the Daintree Rainforest.

However their luxury stay at a lavish five-star ‘eco lodge’ in the jungle was evidently not enough to salvage the couple’s relationship.

News of their split comes a day after a source told People that the ‘long distance hasn’t been easy for Kim’ as Pete continued shooting Wizards! abroad.

Kim’s breakup with Pete comes as she is still ironing out the legal details of her divorce from her third husband Kanye West, with whom she shares four children – North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.

Although Kim initially filed to end the marriage in February 2021, the process is still underway, and this week Kanye’s fifth divorce lawyer so far withdrew from the case.

Kim and Pete first set tongues wagging during her Saturday Night Live episode last October, locking lips during an Aladdin-themed sketch.

News broke shortly thereafter that they had become a couple in real life – months after Kim filed for divorce from Kanye, who by last autumn was publicly begging her to give the marriage another chance.