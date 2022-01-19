Killers of Italian Envoy in DRC Arrested

Gen. Constant Ndima the military governor of the North Kivu province has been presented with suspects linked to the assassination of Italian ambassador to Democratic Republic of Congo.

On February 22, 2021, Italian ambassador, Luca Attanasio travelling along with a United Nations convoy fell in an ambush. Seven armed men, stepped onto Goma-Rutshuru road in the village of Kanyamahoro, on the outskirts of Virunga National Park (PNVI ).

These armed men forced two cars belonging to the United Nations World Food Programme to stop.

Several minutes of heavy gunfire alerted a group of conservation rangers guarding workers on the scrubby slope above.

The attackers left the road with their captives including Italian ambassador, Luca Attanasio and walked up the open hillside straight towards the rangers.

When the group was around 100 metres away, the rangers fired warning shots, sparking a three-minute skirmish. The attackers fled, leaving Italy’s ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Luca Attanasio, mortally wounded and his bodyguard dead.

Ambassador Attanasio was taken to a U.N. base on the outskirts of Goma, and transferred to a U.N. hospital in the city where he was declared dead, becoming Italy’s first ambassador to be killed on mission.

On Tuesday, almost one year after the assassination, the suspects were arrested. According to the police commander in North Kivu province Aba van ang Xavier, the suspects are members of the armed group of Balume Bakulu currently on the run.

The provincial commissioner of the Congolese National Police in North Kivu also announced the arrest of the assassins of businessman Simba Ngazayo, shot dead in November 2020 in the city center of Goma (North -Kivu), by armed men, while he was dropping off his child at the school located in the Les volcans district.