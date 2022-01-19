National
Killers of Italian Envoy in DRC Arrested
Gen. Constant Ndima the military governor of the North Kivu province has been presented with suspects linked to the assassination of Italian ambassador to Democratic Republic of Congo.
On February 22, 2021, Italian ambassador, Luca Attanasio travelling along with a United Nations convoy fell in an ambush. Seven armed men, stepped onto Goma-Rutshuru road in the village of Kanyamahoro, on the outskirts of Virunga National Park (PNVI ).
These armed men forced two cars belonging to the United Nations World Food Programme to stop.
Several minutes of heavy gunfire alerted a group of conservation rangers guarding workers on the scrubby slope above.
The attackers left the road with their captives including Italian ambassador, Luca Attanasio and walked up the open hillside straight towards the rangers.
When the group was around 100 metres away, the rangers fired warning shots, sparking a three-minute skirmish. The attackers fled, leaving Italy’s ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Luca Attanasio, mortally wounded and his bodyguard dead.
Ambassador Attanasio was taken to a U.N. base on the outskirts of Goma, and transferred to a U.N. hospital in the city where he was declared dead, becoming Italy’s first ambassador to be killed on mission.
On Tuesday, almost one year after the assassination, the suspects were arrested. According to the police commander in North Kivu province Aba van ang Xavier, the suspects are members of the armed group of Balume Bakulu currently on the run.
The provincial commissioner of the Congolese National Police in North Kivu also announced the arrest of the assassins of businessman Simba Ngazayo, shot dead in November 2020 in the city center of Goma (North -Kivu), by armed men, while he was dropping off his child at the school located in the Les volcans district.
Rwanda To Ration Fertilizers As Prices Shoot Up
Rwanda government has started working on a new mechanism for fertilizer rationing, access and distribution following concerns that global fertilizer prices are sharply rising.
“In a bid to respond to rising prices for industrial fertilizers on the international market, Ministry of Agriculture is finalising new guidelines for sell of industrial fertilizers,” Rwanda Ministry of agriculture said on Tuesday.
More than 80% of Rwanda’s population are engaged in agriculture. Thus fertilizer price fluctuations can have significant impact on farmer incomes and food security.
Rwandan farmers mostly use a variety of fertilizers— Diammonium phosphate (DAP), nitrogen fertilizers including NPK (17‐17‐17), and Urea for staple crops and NPK (25‐5‐5) and NPK (20‐10‐10), for cash crops.
According to centre for agriculture profitability at the Institute of Agriculture and Natural resources at University of Nebraska, fertilizer prices are forecast to continue increasing globally.
Nitrogen costs have already been high throughout the 2020 production season yet the market size is predicted to continue growing.
The global Industrial Nitrogen Market was sized at $14 billion 330 million in 2020 and is anticipated to be at a worth of $20 billion 410 million by 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during this time frame.
This is directly attributed to rising demand in emerging markets and long-term supply concerns.
The study conducted by Schnitkey et al., (2021), revealed that fertilizer prices were U$746 per ton for anhydrous ammonia, U$717 per ton for Diammonium Phosphate (DAP), and U$600 per ton for potash on July 29, 2021, which were considerably higher values than in 2020 at the same time.
In the breadth of a year, anhydrous ammonia increased by 53%, U$487 per ton in 2020 to U$746 per ton in 2021; DAP increased by 83%, U$390 per ton in 2020 to U$717 per ton in 2021, which is its highest price since 2008; and potash increased by 71%, U$350 per ton in 2020 to U$600 per ton in 2021 (Schnitkey et al., 2021. Prices are likely to stay high, given the strong demand for and cost of energy resources.
Rusesabagina Case: Victims Appeal For More Damages
Following the courts’ decision on Paul Rusesabagina, and 20 other defendants who were convicted and obliged to pay joint compensation worth over Rwf412,190,00, the victims have now appealed the decision claiming more damages.
The appeal case is heard by the High Court Chamber for International and Cross-border crimes.
During the trial, more than 90 people from Nyaruguru, Rusizi and Nyamagabe districts had filed for compensations amounting to over Rwf1.6 billion.
Vincent Nsengiyunva who was the executive secretary of the Nyabimata sector, is dissatisfied with the courts’ decision.
“There are some facts that the court did not give value in its decision. For instance damages resulting from looting. It is very hard to find evidence for such matters since some houses were burnt to ashes.”
On another hand, the prosecution had also appealed asking for years of imprisonment but they were dissatisfied the court awarded them a lesser penalty.
Faustin Nkusi, the Prosecution Spokesperson said for instance, “Thomas Sankara has been accused of 14 counts and 9 counts but they have awarded him with lesser penalties,” he said.
In September 2021, the court tried and convicted Paul Rusesabagina and other 20 co-accused to 25 years in prison.
The court convicted them on charges of treason, murder, arson, and belonging to a terrorist organization.
Minister Biruta Visits Rwandan Police Peacekeepers In Central Africa
The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Vincent Biruta, on Saturday, January 15, visited and briefed Rwandan Police contingents operating in Bangui under the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).
Minister Biruta, briefed officers of Rwanda Formed Police Unit One (FPU-1) and the Protection Support Unit (PSU), delivered a message from His Excellency Paul Kagame, the President of the Republic of Rwanda thanking them for the selfless service and job well done to represent the country in the international peacekeeping duties.
The Minister was also briefed by the contingent commanders on their core tasks, including protection of civilians, protection of UN personnel and facilities, protection of CAR government official, Special Penal Court judges and MINUSCA high profile personnel as well as escort duties, among others.
He commended all Police officers for the courage, discipline and professionalism demonstrated in accomplishing their assigned tasks.
“Your country and His Excellency the President thanks you for your sacrifice, resilience, and the commitment you continue to demonstrate in accomplishing your mandated tasks. Your professionalism demonstrate the values and the image of Rwanda, which you stand for as ambassadors,” Minister Biruta told the officers.
He further briefed them on Rwanda’s status of cooperation with other countries, which continues to improve.
Minister Biruta also updated them on Rwanda’s strengthened measures against the pandemic of Covid-19, including vaccinating all people aged 12 years and above.
More than six million Rwandans have so far been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
The Minister challenged the officers to continue to uphold the Rwandan values, maintain discipline and to always strive to raise the Rwandan flag during their tour-of-duty.
Rwanda maintains over 500 police peacekeepers under MINUSCA. The FPU-1 and PSU, each composed of 140 officers, are among the three Rwandan Police contingents deployed in CAR. Another FPU-2 contingent of 180 officers is deployed in Kaga- Bandoro in Nana–Grebizi prefecture about 400 kilometres from the capital Bangui.
The PSU is particularly charged with the protection of the SRSG, his two deputies, the Prime Minister of CAR, President of the National Assembly, Minister of Justice and the Head of MINUSCA Police Component.
Rwanda was the first country to deploy a Police contingent (FPU-1) in CAR in 2014.
