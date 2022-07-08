Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe 61 is no more. He succumbed to double gun shot into his chest on Friday morning.

A doctor with the Nara Medical University Hospital said at a press conference that Abe died at 5:03 p.m. and the wound was deep enough to reach his heart, adding the cause of death is believed to be blood loss.

Tetsuya Yamagami 41-year-old shot dead the former Prime Minister. He told the police that he was dissatisfied with Abe and wanted to kill him.

Details have emerged that the assassin served in Japan’s maritime self-defence force – the country’s equivalent of the navy – for three years around 2005.

An expert from the Dainihon Ryoyukai, the Japan hunters’ association, told the Japanese media that the sound of the firing did not match that of the gun. Expert analysis shows that Tetsuya Yamagami used a home made double barrel shotgun.

The weapon used by Abe’s assailant made a noise that could be compared to an explosion, and white smoke rose into the air after it was discharged. A gunpowder-like smell could be detected afterward.

The weapon appeared to have its barrel wrapped with duct tape.

After inflicting double shots into the chest of the Prime Minister 10 feet from behind at a small rally on a street near a railway station in Nara city west of the country, the assassin did not run away.

Instead, he put this gun on the ground and stayed put as security personnel handcuffed him.

The former navy soldier believed to be a resident of Nara maye be charged with murder.

Death sentences are usually passed in cases of multiple murders, though some individuals who committed only a single murder have been sentenced to death and executed in exceptional cases, such as those involving torture, or kidnapping with a demand for ransom.