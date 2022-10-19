Kigali to Host GSMA MWC Africa, Influential Exhibition for Connectivity Industry

Kigali is scheduled to host the GSMA MWC Africa, the World’s Most Influential Exhibition for the Connectivity Industry.

The gathering will bring together industry sectors, business leaders and policymakers with the region’s mobile ecosystem over a packed three-day agenda for the first in-person edition of MWC Africa.

Together with founding partners Mastercard, MTN, Orange and ZTE as well as supporting partners Smart Africa and Shared Value Africa Initiative, MWC Africa will convene Africa’s most influential connectivity event that showcases the cutting-edge trends in connectivity and mobile innovation.

President Paul Kagame is earmarked to deliver a keynote address to participants that will convene at Kigali Convention Centre from October 25-27.

The Keynote under the theme; ‘Building a digital future, together’, President Kagame will be exploring Africa’s digital future envisaged to create jobs, reduce poverty, inequality, and to foster inclusion for economic growth.

This keynote will debate how Africa’s leaders and stakeholders can support and take action to continue the expansion of network connectivity, deliver solutions that drive smartphone adoption, and explore the impact and vision behind the rapid developments of Tech Hubs across the region.

Session Speakers also include; Ingabire Paula, Rwanda’s ICT Minister, John Giusti the Chief Regulatory officer GSMA, John Omo the Secretary General, ATU,Nompino Morafo MTN Group Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer, Mats Granryd Director General GSMA, Lacina Kone CEO Smart Africa and Sanda Ojiambo the Assistant Secretary General, UN Global Compact.

According to organisers, several experts that will be taking the stage– from Ngozi Megwa, SVP Digital Partnerships, EEMEA, Mastercard; Chika Ekeji, Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer, MTN Group to Sitoyo Lopokoiyit, Managing Director, M-Pesa Africa and Ag. Additionally, the themes for this year’s event are:

Leadership for Connectivity – bringing together leaders from across the African ecosystem to outline their vision and explore the next steps in the region’s transformative agenda and its 5G journey.

One People, One Purpose – exploring catalysts for building a digital economy and highly skilled, inclusive, and sustainable digital societies across Africa.

Accelerate Africa – exploring the rise of Web3 and Metaverse means for the region.

Fintech – exploring the latest innovations, new partnerships and how emerging technologies are set to shape Africa’s financial services over the next decade.