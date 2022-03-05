Kigali To Host African Green Revolution Forum Summit

Preparations are underway for Rwanda’s capital Kigali to host the forthcoming African Green Revolution Forum Summit in September.

President Paul Kagame on Friday met with Hailemariam Dessalegn, Chair of AGRA Alliance and Agnes,Kalibata , AGRA President, who are in Kigali for the launch of the upcoming African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF) 2022 Summit to be held in Kigali from 5-9 September 2022.

“The AGRF 2022 comes at a pivotal time, a crossroad in Africa’s recovery. Africa was not on track to meet its goal of ending hunger. No country is healthy unless food and livelihoods are healthy,”H.E. Hailemariam Dessalegn said during the AGRF2022 launch on Thursday.

“I’m glad that we are hosting the summit as a fully physical event this year. AGRF2022 will provide a platform for countries to showcase solutions that support the agriculture value chain,” says GerardineMukeshimana the Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources.

Speaking at the AGRF2022 launch on Thursday Dr. Agnes Kalibata President, AGRA noted, “The AGRF changes from year to year. Every year we strive to ensure we bring you the best that we can bring from a leadership and a partnership perspective in the continent”.

This Summit is considered a critical gathering of global and African voices. Designed to outline, discuss and validate commitments to, and accelerate action towards ending hunger, reducing poverty, and improving nutrition by 2030.

The AGRF is the world’s premier forum for African agriculture, bringing together stakeholders in the agricultural landscape to take practical actions and share lessons that will move African agriculture forward.

The AGRF recognizes that Africa is rising, with signs of prosperity and progress in the lives of millions of individuals and entire economies.

However, for all of the signs of progress, Africa still needs to move from food shortage to surplus, drive beneficial continental trade, and create millions of jobs and opportunities, particularly for women and youth.

Business and progress as usual is not enough for these aspirations, so the Forum looks at how stakeholders can do more and do it more successfully.