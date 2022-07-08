Kigali city has opened its doors into Nyandungu Wetland Eco-Tourism Park effectively allowing the public to begin site visits.

“We look forward to welcoming domestic and international tourists to create fond memories in this new biodiversity hot spot in Kigali,” said Rwanda Development Board.

The park is now managed by ​​QA Venue Solutions through a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Rwanda. QA Venue Solutions, which also operates BK Arena, is responsible for the day-to-day management of the park and offer guided tours to visitors and its attractions.

Nyandungu Urban Wetland Eco-Tourism Park spreads across an area of 120 hectares in the valley between Kimironko and Masoro-Bumbogo hill in Ndera sector.

At this ecotourism facility, visitors can carefully hobnob with 100 bird species, 62 local plant species spanning on 70 hectares of wetland and 50 hectares of forest.

Reclamation of this wetland commenced about six years ago as part of government’s efforts to preserve the wetlands ecosystem and diversity. More than U$4.5million has been invested in this project expected to have a high return on investment.

Visitors to this urban facility would enjoy a stress free re-connection with nature. They can walk, jog or cycle while enjoying the serenity of natural environment.

The facility also operates a cafe and restaurant where visitors can enjoy snacks of all flavours and beverages.

The wetland now also features a 10km network of walking and cycling paths, viewing areas, picnic areas, an information centre.

“The restoration of Nyandungu wetland to an eco-tourism park serves as an example of Rwanda’s efforts and commitment towards environmental protection, particularly for the conservation of wetland ecosystems as well as eco-tourism. We look forward to welcoming domestic and international tourists to create fond memories in this new biodiversity hotspot in Kigali,” said Zephanie Niyonkuru, Deputy CEO of the Rwanda Development Board.

“Investing in nature is the best investment we can make. By protecting and restoring our ecosystems, we create jobs, improve people’s well-being and build community resilience to climate change and extreme weather events. The Fund is grateful for the support provided by our partners in the rehabilitation of the Nyandungu wetland, and we look forward to the many environmental and health benefits it will bring for generations to come,” said Teddy Mugabo, CEO of the Rwanda Green Fund (FONERWA).