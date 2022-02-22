Kigali Has Changed! A Wild City It Has Become!

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

on

Kigali will not be the same city beginning this weekend. Authorities from the City of Kigali have announced that beginning this coming Friday, there is going to be a new tradition. A wild city, entertaining and fun. “We are bringing a new entertainment experience to the Gisimenti area,” the city authority said on Monday.

It said on Twitter that starting this Friday February 25, every weekend, “we will close car traffic on KG 18 Ave, to allow restaurants and bars to expand their outdoor seating onto the street.”

This is what will be happening.

Car Free weekends on Gisimenti KG 18 Ave, a popular hang out spot in Kigali, will be on from Fridays 4pm to Sundays 6pm.

And a concern for parking was thought through. KG 176 St and cross streets will remain open for parking.

Of course Kigali remind as strict as usual. All restaurant and bars owners, employees and customers are requested to respect all preventive measures in place to fight #Covid19.

We do not have much to tell you about this forthcoming adventure. Better you show up and experience this new city plot.

 

